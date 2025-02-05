Avoid The Hassle Of Painting Behind A Toilet With A Stunning Alternative Solution

Picture this: You've just spent the last few years working up enough scratch to buy yourself a new home that's the platonic ideal of a fixer-upper. Among the biggest projects to fix is an outdated bathroom, though it's really more of a half-bath – little more than a broom closet with a sink and toilet. Putting in more efficient appliances is probably step one, but it also needs a new coat of paint. You could spend an entire day putting down tape and plastic tarps to ensure haphazard colors don't get everywhere, sure. And yes, sure, you could then contort yourself into a pretzel, trying to get a roller or brush behind that porcelain throne.

Alternatively, you could consider a DIY accent wall. And you could do it using selfie-ready materials like slatted wall panels. Interested?

Whether your home was built before 1978 (likely with dangerous lead paint) or you simply want a whole new style, it's worth considering slatted wall panels. As displayed by Natalie Park, AKA @parkplaceabode on Instagram, they can make a uniquely stylish solution for the dreaded wall behind the toilet, but also one that's far easier than trying to get into that cramped crawlspace with multiple clean coats of primer and color. Faster, too, considering it can take upwards of four days to paint a whole room. And that's before we get into the customization possibilities.