Mistakes To Avoid With A Smart Home Security Camera

Cameras, cameras everywhere. Industry data estimates that security cameras produce around 5,000 to 6,000 petabytes of data every day worldwide. That's a lot of data, and it's clear that we like video. But when setting up security cameras, it's easy to make mistakes that make the video less useful than it could be, and sometimes make it disappear entirely.

There are a lot of reasons for this. The main ones seem to involve using the wrong equipment — cameras, power supplies, and networking gear — or configuring it poorly. Other issues revolve around security, privacy, installation, and where to put all that data. But there is one overarching idea you should seriously consider before designing your security camera network: over-dependence on cameras and the video they produce. You don't need to record or even see everything that happens in front of your camera lens. Most of the video, especially the stuff captured at the behest of motion detection algorithms, is utterly useless.

Take the time to dial in sensitivity settings that fit your environment, filtering out trespassing cats and the neighbor's minivan. You might, for example, turn off recording indoors when someone's home and outdoors when no one is home. And don't let cameras take the place of actual security devices that can help you in the moment; DIY home security systems are also about devices like alarms and physical sensors. Cameras are only one of the nine basic parts of a home security system. Defense isn't just about proving that something happened, but also about trying to prevent it from happening in the first place.