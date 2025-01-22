The Once-Popular Lighting Choice That's Looking Very Dated (& How To Make It Work)

Picture this: the scene is a trendy (though your parents called it "hipster" with contempt) gastropub that just opened with great farm-to-table food and local IPAs on tap. The year is 2014. You sit on an aluminum stool at a reclaimed wood table with black metal hairpin legs and silverware collected in a Mason jar on top. There's a dim glow above your head, so you look up, and hovering below the all-black exposed ceiling, what do you see?

Well, any millennial (or human being, for that matter) who went to a "hip" restaurant or coffee shop in the 2010s will know the answer to that right away: Edison bulbs. Hanging naked from a solitary black cord or tucked within an open cage fixture, these throwback Victorian bulbs were the "it" way to light a space for the better part of a decade. With a warm appearance similar to candlelight and a cool vintage vibes, Edison bulbs became synonymous with the retro charm of the hipster aesthetic.

But, if you're like me, a millennial in denial that 2014 was over 10 years ago, even as overused as these bulbs became before they were phased out ... they likely hold a soft spot in your heart. After all, they defined our generation as we became adults, opened our own businesses, and began putting our unique stamp on the world. Did we overdo it? Yes. But is there still a way to make the Edison bulb work in our interiors today without screaming, "Hey, do you guys remember Beanie Babies?" Great news, also yes. Here's how to pull it off in a fresh, modern way.