The Worst Place To Keep Houseplants During The Winter

The driving issue behind central heating is that it reduces the ambient moisture in your home, leading to conditions akin to desert air. One way to nip this problem in the bud is installing humidifiers directly into your central heating system; this is a boon not only for your houseplants, wherever they might be during the winter, but also to keep your eyes, throat, lungs, and skin from becoming dry and irritated (not to mention how dried-out floorboards can start to crack).

You can also do more to ensure your plants get the proper amount of water that they need while staying toasty. Spray your plants with water directly, or consider feeding their roots by placing pebbles in a tray of water and then setting the plant on top of those pebbles. Just be careful not to overwater your indoor plants, especially if they're already in moist spaces like the bathroom away from central heating, as this can reduce their oxygen intake and lead to root rot, which is difficult to cure.

Instead of direct water, you can also try protecting your plants with a cloche: a tall, glass bell-shaped covering that keeps humid conditions contained around the plant itself. These can be utilized in whatever room you want, and as a bonus, it could give your home a fun "Beauty and the Beast" aesthetic. Still, no matter how many steps you take to protect your houseplants from dehumidified conditions during the winter, it's best to keep them away from your central heating.