Turn Pool Noodles Into The Sweetest Valentine's Heart Wreath

Looking for a creative, budget-friendly way to decorate for Valentine's Day? Pool noodles, those colorful summer staples, can be transformed into the sweetest heart-shaped wreath to add a festive touch to your home.

This simple DIY project is perfect for crafters of all skill levels, and because pool noodles are so light, your heart wreath is easy to hang just about anywhere. Display it in a window for a festive indoor vibe, or on your door to spread Valentine's cheer to your neighbors. Simply use tape, string, or even a small nail to secure it in place. It's the perfect way to share the love this season!

To get started, this super-easy hack involves just a few steps: cutting, taping, and zip-tying two foam pool noodles into a heart shape. Don't worry if you're not a pro at crafting — this project is as simple as it gets! All you need is a knife to cut the noodles, two pool noodles for the structure, some duct tape to secure the connection, and a zip tie to make sure your heart holds its shape. It's quick, fun, and practically foolproof. And once you've formed your heart, the customization fun begins!