Turn Pool Noodles Into The Sweetest Valentine's Heart Wreath
Looking for a creative, budget-friendly way to decorate for Valentine's Day? Pool noodles, those colorful summer staples, can be transformed into the sweetest heart-shaped wreath to add a festive touch to your home.
This simple DIY project is perfect for crafters of all skill levels, and because pool noodles are so light, your heart wreath is easy to hang just about anywhere. Display it in a window for a festive indoor vibe, or on your door to spread Valentine's cheer to your neighbors. Simply use tape, string, or even a small nail to secure it in place. It's the perfect way to share the love this season!
To get started, this super-easy hack involves just a few steps: cutting, taping, and zip-tying two foam pool noodles into a heart shape. Don't worry if you're not a pro at crafting — this project is as simple as it gets! All you need is a knife to cut the noodles, two pool noodles for the structure, some duct tape to secure the connection, and a zip tie to make sure your heart holds its shape. It's quick, fun, and practically foolproof. And once you've formed your heart, the customization fun begins!
How to build your very own Valentine's heart weath
This hack is as easy as it gets. First, you'll need two foam pool noodles. Pick Valentine's-themed colors like pink or red, since some of the foam might peak out from your covering. Like with many pool noodle DIYs, choose the basic foam pool noodles, not the inflatable or hard plastic ones.
Now, the trickier part: Securing the pool noodles into the perfect heart shape. To start, cut one end off each pool noodle at an angle. This angled cut is key — it allows the noodles to meet seamlessly and form the top curve of the heart. For a visual guide, check out how @vintageandgraceliving demonstrates this step in her Instagram video. Once you've got the angles just right, align the cut ends of the pool noodles and secure them with duct tape. Don't be afraid to use a few layers of tape here — the sturdier, the better! For the bottom point of the heart, simply overlap the two pool noodles at their ends to form a square angle. To ensure everything stays in place, wrap several layers of tape around the connection (or a zip tie).
Now it's time to decorate your heart wreath! What could be more fitting than a flower arrangement to celebrate Valentine's Day? Start by grabbing some fake flowers from the dollar store and poke the stems right into the foam. You can stick with a color theme, like pinks and reds for Valentine's Day, or mix in white and pastel shades for a softer, whimsical vibe. For a more romantic aesthetic, you can also add some ribbon using a glue gun to make bows, ruffles, or simply wrap the heart. Let your creativity shine!