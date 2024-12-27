Can You Use Your Swimming Pool As A Skating Rink In The Winter?

A backyard swimming pool provides loads of fun in the summer, but why let the entertainment stop there? Why not turn that pool into a backyard skating rink come wintertime? Though the idea may be tempting, and at first seem logical, there are specific ways to go about it if you want to make the backyard party run all year long.

To turn your pool into a skating rink, your first step is to understand how to winterize a swimming pool. You should be doing this normally, so the process should be familiar. Once you winterize, you'll want to lower the water level of your in-ground pool. To turn your swimming pool into a skating rink, you'll need to lower the water level. Usually how much water you drain to close a pool is typically around 4 inches, but for your skating rink, lower the level to 18 to 20 inches below your surrounding coping.

Now, you will place your preferred pool liner over the water, make sure the liner extends roughly 2 and ½ feet beyond the pool's surface onto your surrounding deck. A white liner is the best option as it will absorb the least amount of heat, helping to keep your water frozen. Next, you want to secure your liner by placing water bags or sandbags on the liner on top of your decking. Lastly, fill the liner with a minimum of 4 inches of water, then let the temperature do the rest!