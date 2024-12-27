Can You Use Your Swimming Pool As A Skating Rink In The Winter?
A backyard swimming pool provides loads of fun in the summer, but why let the entertainment stop there? Why not turn that pool into a backyard skating rink come wintertime? Though the idea may be tempting, and at first seem logical, there are specific ways to go about it if you want to make the backyard party run all year long.
To turn your pool into a skating rink, your first step is to understand how to winterize a swimming pool. You should be doing this normally, so the process should be familiar. Once you winterize, you'll want to lower the water level of your in-ground pool. To turn your swimming pool into a skating rink, you'll need to lower the water level. Usually how much water you drain to close a pool is typically around 4 inches, but for your skating rink, lower the level to 18 to 20 inches below your surrounding coping.
Now, you will place your preferred pool liner over the water, make sure the liner extends roughly 2 and ½ feet beyond the pool's surface onto your surrounding deck. A white liner is the best option as it will absorb the least amount of heat, helping to keep your water frozen. Next, you want to secure your liner by placing water bags or sandbags on the liner on top of your decking. Lastly, fill the liner with a minimum of 4 inches of water, then let the temperature do the rest!
Risks to your pool top rink
Though creating an ice skating rink over your outdoor swimming pool can be done, there are still risks and complications to consider. First and foremost (and most obviously), if you want to turn your swimming pool into a skating rink you'll need to reside in an area that gets cold enough to keep water frozen. To get your water to freeze enough to skate on, you'll need at least three consecutive days where the highest temperatures are below freezing. If you don't get that regularly, then unfortunately, a winter skating rink just might not be in the cards for you.
Secondly, it's important to make sure you protect the integrity of your pool and the surrounding deck as you build your skate rink. Some go so far as to suggest building a stage above your pool versus simply using a liner cover. Some who have gone the liner route have had issues with skates cutting the liner, wrecking their skate rink. Make sure you do your best to avoid skates on any exposed liner to keep your rink intact and opt for a thick liner. If you choose to create your own ice skating rink over your pool, keep an eye out for these possible issues to keep skaters, and your backyard, safe.