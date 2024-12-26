Here's Who Really Makes Kenmore Appliances

For over a century, Kenmore hasn't just been a household name — it's been a major part of the conversation for all-time best appliance brands, ever since it made its big debut in 1913 on a sewing machine featured in a Sears catalog. In the decades that followed, the brand — which was owned and operated under the Sears umbrella – expanded its appliance offerings to include vacuums, fridges, freezers, air conditioners, laundry machines, microwaves, dishwashers, ranges, oven, cooktops, disposals, and more. Throughout the 20th century, the Kenmore name developed an industry-leading reputation for quality and reliability, as well as creating a huge draw for consumers to shop at Sears.

Sounds like Kenmore is a solid manufacturer, right? Well, what may surprise you is that Kenmore's appliances have never once been actually manufactured by Kenmore or Sears themselves.

Instead, the brand has always relied on third party manufacturers, such as Whirlpool, LG, Frigidaire, GE, and more. By partnering with manufacturers that were already top in their field for each individual category of appliance, rather than trying to compete via their own research and production, Kenmore has become a more trusted brand than any of them ... despite the fact that, long story short, they've simply slapped their name on the competition. This raises a question: Who, exactly, are the major manufacturers that played the biggest roles in Kenmore's historic success? Who still makes these appliances today, and how can you verify a Kenmore manufacturer when researching and shopping for a particular model of appliance? Let's dig in!