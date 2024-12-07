Are Kenmore Appliances Still Worth Buying? Here's What Experts Think

Determining whether Kenmore, once America's leading appliance brand, still matters is a far more philosophical question than you might expect. No, it's not because determinism tells us that certain shirts will stay dirty no matter what your Kenmore washing machine does. It's more about understanding what a brand is in the first place. And what it is, mostly, is a relationship (and resulting familiarity) that lets consumers predict how good or bad a product will be, based on the name. Yes, a brand is something you define, however much that irritates the brand's owners.

Following the precipitous decline and bankruptcy of Sears, Kenmore was bought by a subsidiary of former Sears CEO Eddie Lampert's hedge fund. Kenmore appliances, long sold exclusively at Sears, were never actually made by Kenmore, but by around 50 companies, including some of the best appliance brands for every home utility. This strategy that left Kenmore with the biggest share of the appliance market. But some of that success was probably (with apologies to "The Simpsons") due to Kenmore basking in Sears' warm, glowing, warming glow as the house brand of the country's largest retailer. They made great appliances, sure, but so did nearly everyone back then.

Today, Kenmore is mostly perceived now as a name slapped on products, not as a cohesive manufacturer. But if a brand is really a relationship and not a guy in Boise machining widgets, what difference do all the changes really make? According to experts, the quality has held... at least in some of Kenmore's products. Let's take a deeper look.