The All-Natural Cleaner Your Dirty Glass Stovetop Needs Is Already In Your Kitchen

Cleaning a dirty glass stovetop can be a real challenge. Some spills are so stubborn they seem impossible to remove, and with every meal, more grime builds up. But there's an all-natural alternative that's effective, gentle, and safe: lemon.

This natural alternative is great because the last thing most people want to do is reach for harsh chemicals with strong odors in the place where they cook. This is especially true for delicate appliances. There are many things to avoid with a glass stovetop, where you have to be careful not to scrape, scratch, or damage the surface while cleaning. This means staying away from the obvious steel wool or coarse sponges, of course, but other things like regular glass cleaner can also damage and stain your stovetop.

This is one of the many ways you can use lemon to clean your home. Paired with other kitchen staples and ingredients, it can safely and naturally remove grime from your glass stovetop. The acidity of lemons may not kill germs, but it helps lift grease, making them a great solution for a sparkling clean stove.