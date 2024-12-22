The All-Natural Cleaner Your Dirty Glass Stovetop Needs Is Already In Your Kitchen
Cleaning a dirty glass stovetop can be a real challenge. Some spills are so stubborn they seem impossible to remove, and with every meal, more grime builds up. But there's an all-natural alternative that's effective, gentle, and safe: lemon.
This natural alternative is great because the last thing most people want to do is reach for harsh chemicals with strong odors in the place where they cook. This is especially true for delicate appliances. There are many things to avoid with a glass stovetop, where you have to be careful not to scrape, scratch, or damage the surface while cleaning. This means staying away from the obvious steel wool or coarse sponges, of course, but other things like regular glass cleaner can also damage and stain your stovetop.
This is one of the many ways you can use lemon to clean your home. Paired with other kitchen staples and ingredients, it can safely and naturally remove grime from your glass stovetop. The acidity of lemons may not kill germs, but it helps lift grease, making them a great solution for a sparkling clean stove.
How to use lemon to clean your glass stovetop without feeling sour
The easiest and fastest way to clean your glass stovetop with lemon is to start by ensuring your stovetop is off and completely cool. Once that's done, cut a lemon in half and squeeze its juices over the surface. You can even use the lemon half itself as a scrubber to break down baked-on messes and dried grime.
Now this is a great start, but to supercharge the lemon's effectiveness, grab some baking soda. Sprinkle it gently over your stovetop, then use your lemon half to rub the solution onto the surface. The chemical reaction between the lemon and baking soda will help lift and remove the grime.
Finally, there are two ways to wipe away the lemon and baking soda solution. If you're doing a weekly clean and the stovetop isn't too dirty, simply grab a wet cloth or soft sponge to wipe away the mixture, then use a dry cloth to give it one final wipe, leaving the stovetop clean and streak-free. However, if your stovetop has some stubborn, baked-on residue, there's a more heavy-duty approach. Grab a wet cloth, but instead of wiping off the solution right away, lay it on top of the lemon and baking soda mixture. Let the wet towel sit for at least 30 minutes before removing it and wiping off the cleaning solution. The baked-on food will easily come off along with the lemon-baking soda solution, leaving your stovetop sparkling clean — naturally!