The Deadly Reason You Might Not Want To Cover Your Electric Baseboard Heaters

As a national trend, unusually cold winters have become less common in the United States since the 1980s, but thousands of families still spend huge chunks of the year hiding away from blistering blizzards in homes kept warm by insulation. For many Americans, who don't have the itch to go snowboarding and don't have a woodstove to burn pine in, their idea of a nice winter day involves a cup of hot cocoa, a good book, and cranking up their electric baseboard heaters to full blast.

There are things to love about baseboard heaters. They tend to operate quietly via convection heating, thus they don't kick up any dust, and they don't take up a ton of space. They're also far cheaper to install than other heating options. However, they're also known as a culprit of awfully high energy bills, and perhaps even worse, these zonal heaters are an eyesore — intruding upon every room and breaking up a home's baseboard with aluminum fins. It's no wonder that many people are interested in buying covers for them, so they're a bit less ugly to look at.

However, before you go buying a product like the NeatHeat 4ft baseboard heater cover, you'll need to read the fine print — and know which type of baseboard heater you have. Most of these heaters are specifically designed for a hydronic baseboard heating system, which operates via a furnace and tends to reach lower temperatures overall. If you have an electric baseboard heater installed, on the other hand? Covers are harder to come by, and the reason why comes down to safety.