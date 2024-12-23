Use This Unexpected Medicine Cabinet Staple To Unclog Your Drains In A Pinch

A clogged drain is one of the unfortunate facts of homeownership. Sooner or later, something is going to build up in your pipes and cause an obstruction. Before you know it, you're stuck with an unusable drain and need to either call a plumber or grab a can of Drano – a harsh chemical cleaner that could possibly damage pipes or harm the environment. Or, do you? Before you go through the hassle and expense of either of those options, check your medicine cabinet for one common staple: Alka Seltzer. Not only can this medicine calm stomach upset, it can also work in a pinch to unclog your drains.

Alka Seltzer is primarily sodium bicarbonate, more commonly known as baking soda, and works well to neutralize stomach acids. But if you want it to neutralize your clogged drain, then you'll need to follow it up with some vinegar. Baking soda and vinegar mix together to create a chemical reaction that packs quite a cleaning punch. As these two are on opposite ends of the pH scale, when they are combined they create a bubbling carbonic acid. Both baking soda and vinegar's own properties, plus the fizzing they create once combined, work to break up organic material (thanks, baking soda), hard water buildups (that'd be vinegar's handiwork), and then lift them from the surface of your pipes (the fizzing carbonic acid finishing things up!).