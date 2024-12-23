Should You Throw Toilet Paper Tubes In Your Garden? Here's What The Experts Say

If someone told you that they throw their used-up toilet paper tubes outside, your initial thought may shock that they are littering. But it turns out that one man's trash may be your garden's treasure ... or at least a surprisingly effective and cheap fertilizer for your vegetable or flower garden. In fact, toilet paper tubes actually have a couple of different benefits other than just being an easy way to reduce, reuse, and recycle, so there are several good reasons to try this trick out. (Though, you really shouldn't just throw the tubes outside!)

According to agricultural experts at Heifer International, cardboard is actually commonly used in gardening as it is a compostable material, meaning that it will break down in the soil and become organic matter. This helps to enrich the soil by adding nutrients and improving drainage.

It also tends to draw in earthworms, as they are attracted to the dark and moist environment found in compost or rich, organic soil. The USDA found that earthworms have a twofold benefit — they help to aerate the soil and allow water to infiltrate more easily, and the castings they leave behind also add additional nutrients to the soil. Like anything though, they can be a pest if there are too many of them in your lawn. So if you are trying to get rid of earthworms, you won't want to add toilet paper tubes (or any other cardboard) to your garden.