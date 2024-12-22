Should Your Curtains Match The Color Of Your Walls? It's Complicated
As an interior designer, one of the most common requests for advice or help that I receive is related to window treatments. With so many nuances that go into selecting the right material, pattern, height, fullness, hardware, lining, and so much more, drapes are like the design version of the Wild West if you don't know what you are doing. But the question I get nonstop — second only perhaps to how to measure for drapes to ensure they are properly hung (remember, folks, high and wide!) — is whether or not the curtains should match or contrast your wall color.
Well, I wish I had an easy, definitive answer for you, but the complicated truth is that you can actually go either way, as long as you are doing it right in both scenarios. So helpful, right? The broad strokes are this: monochromatic curtains that match your wall color are ideal in rooms where you want the drapes to create an additional layer of softness and texture in an all-encompassing envelope of color (be it bold or minimalistic neutral) rather than take center stage as their own element. Contrasting drapes, however, are meant to call attention to themselves as an individual feature of the space, rather than solely contributing to the room's overall surroundings. Still with me? Great, then let's dive further into the details of when to use matching versus contrasting drapes, and how to pull off each look like a pro.
Create an impactful color drenching effect with monochromatic drapes
My favorite reason for choosing drapery that matches the wall color is to enhance a popular immersive effect called color drenching. This involves painting all walls, trim, molding, doors, and sometimes ceiling in the same hue to surround you in an envelope of unbroken color. The result is an upscale, soothing, and cohesive aesthetic that blurs the lines of the room into one cozy surround of color. Sounds amazing, right? Well, choosing a contrasting drape in a room like this would instantly break the effect.
Even if you aren't going all-in on color drenching, whenever you want a space to surround you in a tranquil ring of color, opt for monochromatic drapery. Other elements can take center stage while the drapery simply adds another layer of texture, softness, and interest to your backdrop. This works best when your wall color is a bold hue, mid-tone, or warm neutral so you can create the all-encompassing effect. Cool neutrals and whites are too open and airy feeling to pull it off. And don't stop with solids — a printed wallpaper with matching drapes creates a seamless flow of pattern for a one-of-a-kind statement.
To keep the monochromatic foundation looking dynamic instead of monotone, introducing layers of textural or sheen contrast is essential I like to use heavy, lush fabrics like velvet to add rich texture and softness, or silky fabrics in a generous drapery fullness to create a shiny, rippling sheen against eggshell walls. By exploring contrast in ways other than color, such as with the use of matching drapery in an exciting material, it creates an impactful and serene space with plenty of monochromatic visual interest.
Drapes that contrast the walls bring their own personality to a space
The good news from here is that unless you want a wash of consistent color as the foundation for your space, then the plan is straightforward: opt for some kind of contrast drapery that doesn't match your wall color to spice things up. In this case, the drapery becomes its own design statement that will draw the eye as a standalone element, rather than just contribute to the layered nuance of a room's backdrop. However, the really-not-so-bad news is that your options are seemingly endless. So how do you choose the right look?
For a tranquil, sophisticated aesthetic, opt for fabric that is one or two shades darker or more saturated than your wall color to create a tight palette in the same color family. If you want to make more of a splash, choose a solid drapery in a complementary or contrasting shade for a fresh pop of color or impact, and draw attention to the window with a change in hue or value from wall color. When in doubt, everyone loves a white linen drape for that expansive, airy feeling in any room. To take a step beyond solid curtains, select a drapery fabric with a pattern to liven up the space. Anything from a stately, preppy check to a playful, flamboyant floral will certainly make its own contribution to the design value of the space.
No matter which aesthetic you love, drapes that match the paint color or not, use fabrics with interesting textures for additional contrast to the walls, increase the fullness for an extra luxe look, and hang them properly: high and wide. The rest is gravy!