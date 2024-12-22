Should Your Curtains Match The Color Of Your Walls? It's Complicated

As an interior designer, one of the most common requests for advice or help that I receive is related to window treatments. With so many nuances that go into selecting the right material, pattern, height, fullness, hardware, lining, and so much more, drapes are like the design version of the Wild West if you don't know what you are doing. But the question I get nonstop — second only perhaps to how to measure for drapes to ensure they are properly hung (remember, folks, high and wide!) — is whether or not the curtains should match or contrast your wall color.

Well, I wish I had an easy, definitive answer for you, but the complicated truth is that you can actually go either way, as long as you are doing it right in both scenarios. So helpful, right? The broad strokes are this: monochromatic curtains that match your wall color are ideal in rooms where you want the drapes to create an additional layer of softness and texture in an all-encompassing envelope of color (be it bold or minimalistic neutral) rather than take center stage as their own element. Contrasting drapes, however, are meant to call attention to themselves as an individual feature of the space, rather than solely contributing to the room's overall surroundings. Still with me? Great, then let's dive further into the details of when to use matching versus contrasting drapes, and how to pull off each look like a pro.