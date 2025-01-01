Tips For Arranging A Large Bed In A Small Room

There's nothing better than flopping down on a big, comfortable bed at night, ready for a good night's sleep with plenty of elbow and leg room. In fact, many people feel that the bigger the bed, the better — some even opting for oversized beds larger than king size for maximum sleep space. However, what happens when you only have a small bedroom space to work with?

The great news is that even small bedroom spaces can typically accommodate larger bed sizes such as a queen, king, or California king ... with a few considerations. The two tricks to successfully arrange a large bed in a smaller room are to choose the right mattress size, based on maintaining proper clearances for maneuvering in your particular bedroom, and then pair that bed frame with appropriately sized furnishings to make the space feel larger and properly balanced.

By doing a little math up front, your tiny room will function as well as a larger bedroom without sacrificing on bed size. And contrary to what you may think, using larger furniture pieces in a smaller space actually helps it appear more expansive, rather than crowded. By making sure you have enough walking around room, and using perfectly-scaled furnishings to pack a huge punch in a small space, it will be a piece of cake to arrange the furniture like a pro.