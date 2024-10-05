King Size Mattress Too Small? These Cozy Beds Are Even Bigger

There are two standard king-size beds on the market: a regular (or Eastern) king mattress that measures 76 inches wide by 80 inches long and a 72-inch-wide by 84-inch-long California king featuring more leg room but less elbow room. Beyond those standard sizes, you are in oversized mattress territory. If you love the extra length of the California king but need side-to-side wiggle room, a Wyoming king is 84 inches square and is perfect for couples who are restless or stretch out when they sleep, have pets, or want to be able to accommodate a child comfortably. Conversely, if you are okay with the standard king 80-inch width but need lots of extra length for tall sleepers, opt for a Texas king that stretches out to 98 inches long.

The advantage of these moderately oversized mattresses is that they can still fit in an average-sized bedroom with proper clearance, with a minimum recommended bedroom size of 13 by 13 feet for the Wyoming king or 13 by 14 feet for the Texas king. The downside is that because these are only slightly larger than normal, many companies manufacture them as a one-piece mattress. This makes it challenging to fit them through 80-inch doors and up the stairs, so know your pathway to the bedroom to ensure the mattress will make it there.

To be safe, opt for modular options that are made up of split mattresses (and a joining topper, if desired) so you have no issues getting it inside. The best part is that with oversized split king-size bed designs, you can also customize the firmness of each side of the mattress separately to suit various sleepers' preferences.