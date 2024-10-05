King Size Mattress Too Small? These Cozy Beds Are Even Bigger
There is the old adage that once you upgrade to a king-size bed, you will never want to go back. But there is an oversized bed trend happening right now that takes sleeping spaces to the next level, with people creating huge family hangout spots perfect for cuddly movie afternoons or Sunday morning board games in pajamas. Other families use these setups to sleep with everyone all piled into one humongous bed, including fur babies — who somehow take up the most room out of anyone.
These room-size beds go beyond standard mattress sizes to create supersized sleeping arrangements and family chill zones with a more-the-merrier mentality. It is hard to imagine ever going smaller once a family or couple switches over to this endlessly cozy bed configuration. From options that are slightly larger than king beds to 12-foot-long giants, there are many size options available so you can decide which extra large mattress dimensions work best for you to create that perfect cozy snuggle area with room for the whole family.
Moderately oversized mattresses for average bedrooms
There are two standard king-size beds on the market: a regular (or Eastern) king mattress that measures 76 inches wide by 80 inches long and a 72-inch-wide by 84-inch-long California king featuring more leg room but less elbow room. Beyond those standard sizes, you are in oversized mattress territory. If you love the extra length of the California king but need side-to-side wiggle room, a Wyoming king is 84 inches square and is perfect for couples who are restless or stretch out when they sleep, have pets, or want to be able to accommodate a child comfortably. Conversely, if you are okay with the standard king 80-inch width but need lots of extra length for tall sleepers, opt for a Texas king that stretches out to 98 inches long.
The advantage of these moderately oversized mattresses is that they can still fit in an average-sized bedroom with proper clearance, with a minimum recommended bedroom size of 13 by 13 feet for the Wyoming king or 13 by 14 feet for the Texas king. The downside is that because these are only slightly larger than normal, many companies manufacture them as a one-piece mattress. This makes it challenging to fit them through 80-inch doors and up the stairs, so know your pathway to the bedroom to ensure the mattress will make it there.
To be safe, opt for modular options that are made up of split mattresses (and a joining topper, if desired) so you have no issues getting it inside. The best part is that with oversized split king-size bed designs, you can also customize the firmness of each side of the mattress separately to suit various sleepers' preferences.
Supersized mattresses for family sleeping
If the Wyoming- or Texas-size king beds don't offer you enough space, there are many supersized family bed options to choose from. If the standard length is fine but extra width is what you are after to accommodate the whole family, there are three non-custom extended sizes available at the typical 80-inch length, though the marketed names can vary a bit. An extra wide king, sometimes called a Florida king, measures 108 inches wide, the width of two full beds pushed together, while a super wide king is 120 inches wide, or the width of a double queen. Both options come as modular or split designs for customization and ease of getting the bed inside, though you can opt for a brand with a topper to connect them if you prefer.
Finally, the longest bed option ideal for larger families is a family bed clocking in at a whopping 144 inches wide, also commonly available in both 80 or 84 inch lengths. However, some families opt to push two king beds together to form a 152-inch-wide double king, but finding sheets for that is likely to be very challenging!
If you are looking for extra-large options with more length than the family beds, consider oversized square mattresses larger than the Wyoming king. The Alberta king, sometimes called a Vermont king, is 96 inches square, while the humongous Alaskan king is 108 inches square. These beds are ideal for tall sleepers, massive rooms to fill, and families with lots of pets. Whichever oversized mattress dimensions work best for you, these supersized beds are luxurious, roomy, and perfect for piling in the whole family for a cozy movie night.