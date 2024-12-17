The Unexpected Place Dust Is Hiding In Your Home (& How To Prevent It)

The first line of defense against dust is to check out the AC's air filter. The filter is usually found behind a grille on the wall or ceiling near your thermostat. The grille is easy to open, and the filter pulls right out, making regular replacement easy. The most common types of filters are fiberglass air filters, which should ideally be changed once a month, and pleated air filters, which should be changed every three months. You may need to replace it more often if you have someone with respiratory issues living in your home.

There's also the possibility of the ducts being the cause of your unfortunate dust issues. The AC ducts are located in hidden areas such as your basement, so if a leak in the duct happens, it'll cycle all that basement dust into the cleaner parts of your home. Proper duct sealing will fix the problem. You can do this yourself or you can call an HVAC professional for help.

The important thing, above all else, is to perform regular HVAC maintenance instead of waiting for a problem. Just like the doctor, you should schedule annual checkups with an HVAC technician to prolong the life of your unit, prevent major repairs, keep costs down with better efficiency, and improve the overall health of your home's occupants.