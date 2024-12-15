It's Not Just The Bed: Tips For Designing A Montessori-Style Bedroom For Your Child

Spend a few minutes looking at some Montessori-inspired children's bedrooms and you might come away with the impression that what you're after is a vaguely Japandi beige monastic cell. It looks, at first glance, as if whatever thought went into the whole concept was done by one person before any of these rooms were started, and now, everybody's just copying everybody else. However, this is (mostly) an illusion produced by applying Montessori principles, and the real work of the room tends to be highly individualized ... though still pretty beige, usually.

Of course, children can't grow and teach themselves in a mildly prettified prison cell of sterile minimalism and bentwood. That work gets done in a controlled environment, to be sure, but part of the trick is giving control to the child, and what space is more a kid's than their own bedroom? There is a tension between the necessity for safe exploration versus the imperative to let kids find their independence. Fortunately, it's a creative tension. And that tension is key to what makes Montessori-style bedrooms so appealing.

How do you make your own, though? Well, the first steps begin once a child graduates to toddlerhood: Before anything else, clear adult furniture from the room. Some Montessori parents advocate for making all furniture in the room movable, so the child can experiment with reorganizing — but any structure that can be climbed on or fall on a child should be anchored to a wall. From there, it's time to truly dive in.