Don't Break Down The Ball Of Leaves In Your Tree

As leaves start to fall and trees become bare, you might notice a strange ball of leaves in the branches, known as a "drey." This is, surprisingly enough, a squirrel's nest. The squirrels build them high in the treetops to provide safety. That doesn't deter some people from creating makeshift poking devices to remove the leaf balls themselves.

This is unsafe for both human and squirrel alike. As it happens, you really shouldn't poke that ball yourself. Birds use their nests only once a year, and the nests can safely be removed once the babies have flown the coop. However, squirrels can be known to use these nests year-round, keeping the critters cool in the summer and warm in the winter: While they do prefer to move to a warmer place like a hole in a tree for the colder months, one is not always available. The birthing season is also much longer for squirrels, with two birthing seasons each year, occurring from February to April for the first round, and August to September for the second. After birth, kits stay with their mother around 10 to 13 weeks.

Due to their high placement and circular shape, it can be hard to tell if a drey is empty, so it's best to leave it alone. Squirrels can get aggressive if you poke around their home, especially if babies are inside.