Why Restoring Your Wooden Windowsills Is A Good Idea (And How To Do It)

I've owned several houses in my life, and as a professional woodworker, it has pleased me that all of them had wooden interior windowsills. I like the look of wood, stained, natural finish, or sometimes ... painted. And while wood is a cost-effective and durable material, it does need a bit of upkeep that fiberglass or composite sills do not to protect the wood and your house. Here are some important steps to take to keep your windowsills in good condition.

The first thing to do is to evaluate the windowsills. If they are painted, is the paint smooth and intact? Are there cracks or chips? If the paint looks and feels good, then all you need to do is clean them well and go watch a ball game. What you will likely find is that the windowsills on southern-facing windows are in poorer condition than others. The sun's ultraviolet rays are hard on any finish. To repair the painted surface, start by cleaning it well with soap, water, and an abrasive pad. Then use sandpaper to smooth the surface, removing any loose paint flakes or chips.

If there are deep cracks or chips remaining, you have two choices: remove the paint with paint stripper and sanding down to bare wood or fill the cracks with an exterior caulk. In this case, you will trowel the caulk into the cracks and chips. Allow it to cure, apply a coat of exterior quality primer, and sand it smooth. If the cracks or chipped areas still show, apply a second coat of caulk and wipe it smooth with a damp rag. If it looks good, apply whatever paint you wish on the windowsills, and you are done.