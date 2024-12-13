The Best Way To Get Rid Of Fast-Growing Goosegrass In Your Lawn
There are a lot of potential weeds that can pop up and disrupt your lawn, but fast-growing goosegrass (Eleusine indica) might be one of the most annoying — and destructive. Also known by several other names such as Indian goosegrass and silver crabgrass, this grassy weed tends to appear towards the end of spring and the beginning of summer. Although comparable to crabgrass, goosegrass has some distinct differences and tends to be a bit shorter and wider. It also has a few aesthetic differences, including a silver-colored center.
This invasive grass is often missed by the pre-emergent herbicides that you may already be using to get rid of pesky crabgrass. Goosegrass germinates later than many other common lawn weeds — this is why you should make two applications of pre-emergent herbicide in your lawn. You should plan to apply one round in the early spring and then again in the late spring. Doing this may help you avoid dealing with the problem of goosegrass in the first place.
Unfortunately, if this information is new to you, then goosegrass may have already appeared in your yard. If so, you'll need to use other solutions, such as applying post-emergent herbicide, to eliminate it for now — while also ensuring you use pre-emergent herbicide in the future.
How to eliminate goosegrass that has already appeared
If there are just a few goosegrass weeds in your yard, then hand pulling can be a good way to deal with them. If going this route, however, be sure to remove the roots completely and collect all of the leaves and stems to prevent future growth. If the problem is more severe and you need to fix a lawn that's overrun with weeds, consider other solutions. Perhaps the most effective option for eliminating goosegrass is to use post-emergent herbicides. A selective post-emergent herbicide that is meant for goosegrass can help you kill it. When resorting to chemical methods, follow all instructions and mix it with water as required.
You can also use a non-selective post-emergent herbicide, but remember to be careful when doing so to avoid causing lawn and plant damage and take caution. Ingredients such as the glyphosate in Roundup and other products can be dangerous and irritating, leading to respiratory problems, nausea, vomiting, skin rashes, dizziness, and more. Always use safety gear such as gloves, long-sleeved clothing, and closed-toe shoes. Avoid letting pets and children near the area of application.
As an alternative to using post-emergent herbicides, natural herbicide solutions can also work for weeds. You can try to kill weeds with baking soda and vinegar or similar products that lack dangerous chemicals, like this Natural Elements weed killer. Also, remember that weeds are best prevented by keeping your lawn healthy in the first place. Taking care of your yard and keeping the grass thick and healthy will prevent sunlight from reaching the soil and stop it from encouraging weed growth.