The Best Way To Get Rid Of Fast-Growing Goosegrass In Your Lawn

There are a lot of potential weeds that can pop up and disrupt your lawn, but fast-growing goosegrass (Eleusine indica) might be one of the most annoying — and destructive. Also known by several other names such as Indian goosegrass and silver crabgrass, this grassy weed tends to appear towards the end of spring and the beginning of summer. Although comparable to crabgrass, goosegrass has some distinct differences and tends to be a bit shorter and wider. It also has a few aesthetic differences, including a silver-colored center.

This invasive grass is often missed by the pre-emergent herbicides that you may already be using to get rid of pesky crabgrass. Goosegrass germinates later than many other common lawn weeds — this is why you should make two applications of pre-emergent herbicide in your lawn. You should plan to apply one round in the early spring and then again in the late spring. Doing this may help you avoid dealing with the problem of goosegrass in the first place.

Unfortunately, if this information is new to you, then goosegrass may have already appeared in your yard. If so, you'll need to use other solutions, such as applying post-emergent herbicide, to eliminate it for now — while also ensuring you use pre-emergent herbicide in the future.