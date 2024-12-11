Here Are The Mattresses Hotels Use So Sleeping At Home Can Feel Like A Vacation
Ahh, vacation! A time for rest and rejuvenation. Ever sink into your hotel bed after a long day and feel like you've transcended to the comfiest, most cottony cloud ever? Hotels know just how to make guests feel pampered. And it turns out, there's a formula to that feeling. Hotels tend to supply their guests with high quality mattresses that are rated medium to medium-firm with a variety of springs, coils, foams, gels, and highly recommended mattress toppers all selected for a sumptuous and extravagant level of comfort. These crucial bedding choices are designed to appeal to the majority of sleepers, and offer enough temperature control and support for all body types.
If you've recently stayed somewhere and realized you simply must have that bed, we have good news for you. While you may have never considered buying a bed online, most hotels have their own websites and sell brand new mattresses in a variety of sizes, with or without a box spring. They may not be the best budget mattresses you can buy, but they might be a worthy splurge. Whether you're more of a Four Seasons fan or a Fairfield fanatic, here's what they're buying — and where you can buy it, too. While you're at it, you can also purchase their linens and toiletries for the full luxury experience. Now where's that room service button?
The Hilton Bed
The Hilton Bed is actually a custom designed Serta mattress with special innerspring coil construction for spine support. It has a rigid edge around the mattress to prevent breakdown and sagging. It's a 12-inch high, one-sided mattress, which means you'll never have to flip it. It boasts a plush mattress topper for better circulation and comes with a 10-year manufacturer warranty. This is the mattress you'll find at many Hilton locations such as Hampton Inn and Homewood Suites.
You can purchase this bed in their Hilton to Home collection online. A queen size mattress without a box spring currently sells for about $1,200. If you want to add the box spring to your purchase, tack on another $150 for a total that comes in at just under $1,400. Shipping and sales tax will also increase your final cost, so keep that in mind when budgeting for your new bed.
The Marriott Bed
Marriott Hotels offers two options on their direct-to-home site: a foam mattress and an innerspring mattress. The foam mattress is a made from a resilient soy-based foam that provides moderate to firm support, and is guaranteed to remain firm for many years. This mattress has a 9-inch height with a quilted surface for cooling. In contrast, there is the innerspring mattress, which contains coils inside for added firmness. This one is quite a bit taller that the foam-only option, standing at 13 inches. It comes with reinforced edge for support and durability.
These two beds are found at most Marriott chains including Fairfield and Courtyard. Both mattresses in queen size sell for around $1,400 before tax and shipping on the Shop Marriott site. Each mattress comes with a 10-year warranty and can be purchased with or without a box spring. These mattresses are available in twin, full, queen, king, and California king.
The Ritz-Carlton Bed
The creme de la creme of hotel beds! The Ritz-Carlton Bed is custom designed exclusively for the hotel chain for what they call a "signature sleep experience." This bed boasts many, many features in its lofty 13.5-inch height. The hotel's shopping site claims their mattress has an advanced cooling design for optimal temperature management and, in their words, "ideal support for all the body's pressure points."
This mattress is available in all sizes at The Ritz-Carlton Shops online. The queen size mattress without box spring sells for about $2,700, but with taxes and shipping fees it comes to well over $3,000, so make sure your wallet is ready. The Ritz-Carlton also offers their bed with the option of one of five of its different signature bedding sets, which include a feather topper, a duvet, four pillows, and a full set of luxury linens by Frette, an Italian bedding maker that supplies luxury hotel chains around the world.
The Four Seasons Bed
The Four Seasons is synonymous with exquisite luxury and their Signature Mattress Collection is no exception. With three options available (Signature, Signature Firm, and Signature Plush) you're sure to find the right support for your sleeping preferences. Each mattress offers cooling gels and foams with varying levels of firmness, and all of them offer targeted lower back support.
Each of these mattresses is priced at $3,750 (before tax and shipping) for the queen size with no box spring at their online site Four Seasons at Home. Each mattress can also be purchased as a Sleep Set, which includes their Signature White linens, a duvet insert and cover, as well as six down and feather pillows (three pillows for a twin size purchase). The Four Seasons says that 60 years of consultation and expertise has gone into their selections of mattresses and bedding, resulting in what they describe as "Hours of luxurious, undisturbed sleep." And hey, people sure like sleeping at Four Seasons, so maybe there's something to it.