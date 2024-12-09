The Best Way To Remove Dried Paint From Clothing
By its very nature, paint is made to stick to surfaces ... which is why getting it off of clothing is so difficult. And like any stain, once it has set, it's even worse. That's not a bad thing. If dried paint came off easily with soap and water, you'd never be able to wash your walls or kitchen cabinets. That's why it's important to wear old clothes or a protective paint suit before painting, and to deal with fresh paint stains immediately. But if you had done either of those things, you probably wouldn't be here. Luckily, there are still ways to remove paint from your laundry.
Paint is either water-based or oil-based. They are removed in different ways, so you'll need to know the base of your stain culprit before attempting to remove it: acrylics and latex paints are water-based and all others are likely oil-based. To clean paint stains from both types of paint, you will need a scraper (like a dull knife or icing spatula), old toothbrush, detergent or dish soap, nail polish remover or rubbing alcohol (optional), and a washing machine. Oil-based paint stains will also require turpentine or paint thinner, which is used to clean oil paints off paint brushes.
How to remove dried paint from your clothes
To remove dried water-based paint from clothing, gently scrape as much of the paint off as you can. If the paint won't budge, you may need to soften it by blotting with non-acetone nail polish remover or rubbing alcohol, then continue scraping. Remember — before putting any chemicals on your clothes, test a small, inconspicuous area first. If you don't have these items, you can also use vinegar for dried paint removal. Next, rinse with warm water and pre-treat the stain with a stain remover, liquid detergent, or dish soap, using a small brush or toothbrush to rub it in.
Soak the garment in water for at least one hour. Scrub again with the toothbrush to loosen the last bit of paint and rinse. Finally, place in your clothing in your washing machine and launder as usual. When the cycle has finished, check your garment before placing in the dryer. If the stain remains, spot treat, rinse, and launder again. Wait to dry until the stain is removed before drying your clothes, as heat will cause it to set.
To remove oil-based paint from clothing, turn your garment inside out and blot the stain from behind with turpentine or paint thinner, then rinse and repeat as necessary. Once the paint is removed, spot treat the remaining oil stain and follow the laundry directions above.