The Best Way To Remove Dried Paint From Clothing

By its very nature, paint is made to stick to surfaces ... which is why getting it off of clothing is so difficult. And like any stain, once it has set, it's even worse. That's not a bad thing. If dried paint came off easily with soap and water, you'd never be able to wash your walls or kitchen cabinets. That's why it's important to wear old clothes or a protective paint suit before painting, and to deal with fresh paint stains immediately. But if you had done either of those things, you probably wouldn't be here. Luckily, there are still ways to remove paint from your laundry.

Paint is either water-based or oil-based. They are removed in different ways, so you'll need to know the base of your stain culprit before attempting to remove it: acrylics and latex paints are water-based and all others are likely oil-based. To clean paint stains from both types of paint, you will need a scraper (like a dull knife or icing spatula), old toothbrush, detergent or dish soap, nail polish remover or rubbing alcohol (optional), and a washing machine. Oil-based paint stains will also require turpentine or paint thinner, which is used to clean oil paints off paint brushes.