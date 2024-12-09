Why Some Designers Secretly Hate Brightly Colored Cabinets

Though bright color choices can add a fun pop of color to a space and create contrasts, your kitchen cabinets may not be the way to go for this bold choice as multiple experts in interior design have voiced their dislike of this trend. It's much easier to find kitchen wall colors that look lovely with cream than, say, mustard yellow, and some experts have even claimed that certain colored cabinets, like blue, can actually hurt your resale value. Instead, use decor to incorporate bold colors.

When speaking to The Kitchn, lead interior designer Devin Shaffer explained, "My favorites are creams, grays, and greiges. They are just classy, and they'll always add that visual effect of making a space look bigger, which is something we'll always be looking for. Another great thing about them is that apart from adding warmth to the room, they allow you to play around without committing to any piece of furniture or decor. They're the perfect backdrop or canvas to incorporate your favorite items"

If you want to go dramatic in the kitchen, bold kitchen floor tile patterns are not for the timid and could be exactly what you're looking for. They will add that flare without being overwhelming or making the rest of the kitchen design more difficult to decorate. Aside from tiles, consider using items like dishes, lighting, appliances, chairs, or rugs as your way to get that flash of color in your space. There is a way to go bold in the kitchen — it just may not be your cabinets.