The Kitchen Organization Tool That's A Total Waste Of Money (With One Exception)
Keeping your refrigerator organized is important not just because it makes your kitchen easier to use, but because it can reduce your food waste. Adopting a "First In, First Out" (or FIFO) system akin to grocery store shelf stockers would include labeling the foodstuffs in your fridge by the day they're stored, a task made easier with the right tools. Other options for kitchen organization include buying labels that dissolve in water for your food storage containers or a lazy susan or turntable that can bring multiple goods to the front without hassle. However, one thing that's probably a waste of money to invest in? A plastic egg holder.
Whether you're buying a dozen eggs or more from your local market, they will come packaged in a cardboard or plastic carton that already serves the purpose of a plastic egg carton. These cartons can even be split in half at the hinges, letting you organize your refrigerator with an out-of-the-box egg tray while the other half can be used for upcycled arts and crafts projects. The only real exception to this rule is if you live on a farm or keep backyard chickens ... in which case you will need something like a plastic egg container or countertop egg rack. Farm-fresh eggs should be collected often so as not to become dirty or crack, and be sure not to wash fresh eggs in water until right before using them — this may help bacteria seep into the egg. Instead, clean them with a brush or cloth before they go in your egg holder.
The benefits of egg holder organization don't outweigh the waste
There are benefits to buying an egg holder if you don't have any chickens, of course. These are likely sturdier than a typical carton, leaving you room to store things on top without fear of squishing the eggs. It's also undoubtedly easier to wash and keep using a plastic container than it would be to reuse a carton, especially since every batch of eggs will include a new one. But beyond the redundancy of buying an egg holder, they can also have the opposite effect on your kitchen organization endeavors. Bulky containers probably take up more space in your refrigerator than a standalone cardboard tray; this is a big waste of money if the idea is kitchen organization and storage.
Egg cartons are also, broadly speaking, a sustainably recyclable product. Foam egg cartons should not be included in mixed recycling, but cardboard and plastic containers have much more room for a second, third, or fourth life. The United Nations estimates that around 22 million tons of plastic waste leaks into aquatic ecosystems every year, so it's best to reduce waste wherever possible. This is especially worth keeping in mind for your kitchen organization endeavors, and reducing waste is one mistake to avoid with your refrigerator in particular.