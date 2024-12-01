The Kitchen Organization Tool That's A Total Waste Of Money (With One Exception)

Keeping your refrigerator organized is important not just because it makes your kitchen easier to use, but because it can reduce your food waste. Adopting a "First In, First Out" (or FIFO) system akin to grocery store shelf stockers would include labeling the foodstuffs in your fridge by the day they're stored, a task made easier with the right tools. Other options for kitchen organization include buying labels that dissolve in water for your food storage containers or a lazy susan or turntable that can bring multiple goods to the front without hassle. However, one thing that's probably a waste of money to invest in? A plastic egg holder.

Whether you're buying a dozen eggs or more from your local market, they will come packaged in a cardboard or plastic carton that already serves the purpose of a plastic egg carton. These cartons can even be split in half at the hinges, letting you organize your refrigerator with an out-of-the-box egg tray while the other half can be used for upcycled arts and crafts projects. The only real exception to this rule is if you live on a farm or keep backyard chickens ... in which case you will need something like a plastic egg container or countertop egg rack. Farm-fresh eggs should be collected often so as not to become dirty or crack, and be sure not to wash fresh eggs in water until right before using them — this may help bacteria seep into the egg. Instead, clean them with a brush or cloth before they go in your egg holder.