The Gritty Truth About Choosing Sanders, From A Master Woodworker

Who could've predicted that my magnum opus, as a professional woodworker, would be about handheld sanders? Alas, it seems fitting somehow. After all, it's easy for someone just learning about handheld sanders to get confused. It's a common question: Which sander would be right for which project I'm doing — does it matter? And for that matter, why would one RO sander cost $50 bucks and another $500?

Given my experience, I have a lot to share regarding what sander is best used for which task. Because no, you can't just grab any sander and give it a go (presuming you want nice results, anyhow). With that said, let me start with some ground rules. First off, I'm going to focus on handheld sanders and leave stationary sanders for another time. In addition, I'll not be talking about pneumatic sanders. Why? Frankly, they're just not practical for DIYers.

As with most topics, once you learn a bit of basic information, DIYer confusion goes away pretty quickly. I've got a couple favorite types of sanders, each of which will soon become clear to you. To begin with, though, let's start with my professional opinion on which sander is the most important for you to know.