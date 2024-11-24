One Simple Step Can Keep Your Gorgeous Mums Blooming For Longer

When it comes to replanting, you have two options — and which one is best for you is determined mostly by what you have to work with. If you decide to plant in the ground, you will want to be sure that you don't crowd your mums so they have enough room to grow. You can also wait until your mum is on the way out to plant it, and with proper pruning and winter care, it will grow back next year ... so long as it's only the flowers that are dying and not the stems and leaves as well. You can also overwinter mums in pots if you don't have the space or desire to plant them in ground.

If you do plant in a pot, make sure that it has plenty of room as well as materials that can be used as drainage. Mums like a soil that is damp, but not wet, so you want to be able to strike a balance between dry and waterlogged. Also make sure that wherever you plant your mum that it is receiving enough sunlight: in order to thrive, it should get at least four hours of sun each day. To encourage even more blooms, deadhead the flowers throughout the season. This not only helps new growth, but also keeps them looking great.