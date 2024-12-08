Modern Bedroom Paint Colors: Trendy Ideas And Inspiration To Elevate Your Space
Whether you want to create a cozy haven or make a bold statement, you must choose the right paint colors for your home. Nowhere is that more important than the bedroom, where the right or wrong color can make or break the vibe. Modern design trends have begun embracing a wide array of shades, from calming neutrals to rich, moody hues, each with its own unique way to elevate your space. This recognizes the fact that bedroom colors aren't just about aesthetics; the right design can help make you feel more relaxed, or make a small room feel more spacious.
While you want to choose a color that reflects your personality and style, it's also important to create a space that evokes the right feelings. Perhaps you feel most relaxed when in nature and want to bring a touch of the outdoors inside — in which case, green shades and natural elements are the right path. On the other hand, you may want to add a pop of color while maintaining the relaxing atmosphere. Below, we'll explore some of the top trending modern bedroom colors, how they influence your mood, and offer simple styling techniques to help bring your vision to life.
Earthy browns
Although brown may not be the first color that pops into your head when you think of relaxation, these earthy tones bring a grounding energy to the bedroom. Its natural look can help calm the mind after a long day, bringing you back to the basics. Earthy browns are also versatile when decorating. Nearly every accent color will pair well, giving you more freedom when creating your cozy space. These dreamy brown shades add a touch of warmth and character to a modern room but won't overwhelm the eye.
Earthy browns come in a wide range of tones, from warm and rich to cooler shades, and can vary from light and soft to deep and dramatic. Brown makes the perfect backdrop for decor made with natural materials, like wood, plants, or dried pampas grass. However, because it's so neutral, you can add pops of color to give the bedroom even more personality. Sherwin-Williams' Pier is a medium-to-dark shade that offers richness without being too dark. For a lighter option, consider Benjamin Moore's Driftwood for a soft, balanced hue that isn't too light or too dark. Pair darker browns with lighter accents, like pale blues or creamy whites, to create contrast and balance out the room. Use dark cranberry or rich purples to add more dimension to softer brown walls.
Pale pink
Pink is a color that many of us associate with love and romance, but softer shades bring more to the table. It's the calmest of the warm colors and can help alleviate intense emotions like anger, creating a more relaxing atmosphere. Because of its soothing qualities, it makes the perfect choice for a bedroom. That said, there can be too much of a good thing — so you should only add pink walls if you don't intend on adding similar colored decor, as it can be a bit overwhelming.
For a more neutral theme, decorate with cool gray shades, to help balance the warmth of the pink. On the other hand, you can't go wrong with pops of gold to elevate the space and give your bedroom a more luxurious feel. If you want to be a bit bold while staying modern, emerald green accents pair beautifully with light pinks. Also consider adding green leafy houseplants in woven baskets to give your room some contrast and a natural, organic feel. Not only will it look beautiful in your room, but the greenery will add to the peaceful atmosphere. For a more neutral pale pink, Benjamin Moore's Pink Beach has a touch of beige, which creates a soft, warm tone. Another option is Behr's Beloved Pink, which is slightly more saturated, offering a bit more richness while still remaining a lighter shade.
Moody green
Moody green rooms have become increasingly trendy, and there are so many reasons to love them. This rich shade combines the best of several worlds; it effortlessly makes a statement while creating a sense of relaxation. It's well-known that green is a calming color that offers positive psychological effects, like helping to reduce anxiety and feel more balanced, so it's no surprise so many people are jumping on the bandwagon and adding this earthy color to their bedrooms.
Moody green pairs well with neutral tones, like soft grays or beige, but also looks great with warmer hues, like gold or wood tones. For even more boldness, use mustard accent pieces for a striking contrast that doesn't overpower the space. Just because moody green is a deeper shade doesn't mean your bedroom can't have an airy feel. Lighter elements like a lush white comforter or wooden furniture can help you strike the perfect balance. Behr's Secluded Woods is a bold green with a touch of blue, giving it the perfect moody tone. For a warmer shade, you can't go wrong with Benjamin Moore's Gondola Ride, a rich hunter green.
Soft clay
If you want to add some warmth and vibrance to your room while maintaining a cozy feel, soft clay shades may be the perfect paint for your bedroom walls. These tones create a blend of organic warmth while remaining stylish, making them a perfect choice for a modern bedroom. It's ideal for anyone who wants to pull inspiration from natural elements and add more character, but not have a room that's too dark. Soft clays make an eye-catching base color, and lets your walls be the main attraction.
Terracotta or clay shades are typically on the warmer side, though you can find brighter options with peach undertones or a more muted color with hints of brown. Behr's Terra Cotta Clay paint has that natural, earthy touch, though it's a bit lighter than similar options, such as Sherwin Williams' Rookwood Terra Cotta. Because your walls will be the focal point, let the color shine by pairing it with creamy whites, beiges, or light grays, especially if you opt for a richer hue. If you want to incorporate bolder colors, you can experiment with blue and green shades.
Deep charcoal
While many homeowners tend to steer clear of darker colors, you may want to consider deep charcoal for your bedroom. Dark shades naturally calm the senses, absorbing the light rather than reflecting it back into your cozy space. The dimmed-down environment may help send the signal to your brain that it's time to wind down, helping you to drift into a peaceful sleep. Additionally, though we typically don't want to make a room look smaller, it can benefit you in areas for rest. Colors like deep charcoal can make the bedroom feel more intimate and cozy, like sleeping in a cocoon. That said, you don't want to overdo it. If your walls, bedding, and decor are all dark grays, it can feel a bit depressing, so incorporate lighter accents to balance things out.
Because the main goal of the bedroom is to get a good night's rest, consider charcoal paints with hints of blue, a shade associated with calmness. Sherwin Williams' Charcoal Blue is a dark, grayish blue that pairs beautifully with modern decor materials like metal or wood. On the other hand, Behrs' Chimney is more of a true charcoal that doesn't have quite as much of a bluish tint. For cooler grays, incorporate colors on the opposite end of the spectrum, like warm whites or beiges. You can also add small mustard-colored details, which contrast beautifully to brighten up a dark room.
Creamy white
Painting your bedroom walls white doesn't have to feel dull or uninspired. Creamy white shades offer a soft, sunlit warmth to your room while providing a versatile, neutral canvas that complements nearly any color palette. It's the perfect choice for homeowners who don't want to feel stuck in their design choices and like to switch things up from time to time. Because creamy white hues are warm and inviting, they're ideal for balancing out north-facing rooms with cooler light flooding in. If your bedroom faces south, you can still enjoy creamy white wall colors, but it's best to choose a paint with minimal yellow undertones. When in doubt, tape a couple of paint swatches to your walls to see how your specific lighting looks with each of them.
With nearly endless options for white paint colors, it can be hard to make the right choice for your space. Behr's Creamy White has subtle yellow undertones that work beautifully in rooms that don't receive a lot of natural sunlight. On the other hand, if you're working with a bedroom that already gets plenty of rays, consider Benjamin Moore's White Dove, which is slightly less pigmented. For a fresh, clean design, you can keep the white theme by sticking with white bedding and light-colored furniture. Alternatively, this pale, creamy color gives you the perfect backdrop that allows you to use decor and furnishings to infuse your personal style into your bedroom.
Stormy blue
Stormy blues can give your space a coastal aesthetic without looking tacky. The muted bluish-gray hues make a bold statement without sacrificing the cozy ambiance. As we touched on earlier, blue is one of the best bedroom colors due to its calming effects. Although more research needs to be done, some experts suggest that blue shades can help slow your breathing, lower your heart rate, and help you sleep better. This dreamy color has several positive associations, from a clear blue sky to waves crashing at the beach, so it's no surprise it's generally linked to feelings like peace and relaxation. Whether you want to turn your bedroom into a calming sanctuary or wish to implement stylish beach-inspired decor, stormy blues provide the perfect blend of drama and comfort.
A modern beachy theme may seem challenging to achieve, but with the right paint and decor, it's easier than you may think. Pair stormy blue walls with cream and white-colored accents, like bedding and furnishings, to set the tone. Natural textures like jute rugs or wooden accents can help create a serene coastal bedroom without being too intense. Behr's Lakeview is a rich blue shade that beautifully captures the tranquil vibe of a moonlit lake, though it would seamlessly fit in with an ocean theme. For a slightly less saturated tone, consider Sherwin Williams' Indigo Batik.
Rich burgundy
If you want to add a touch of romance to your bedroom, then rich burgundy may be the color for you. With hints of deep reds and purples, this bold shade gives any bedroom an intimate but sophisticated feel. This dramatic hue is sure to make a statement, but if you find it to be too intense, you can use it to paint a stunning accent wall that makes your room pop.
To play into the elegant and luxurious feel, incorporate gold accents into your design. Like the reddish clay tones, greens also contrast tastefully against rich burgundy walls, so consider adding in a few houseplants or other similarly colored decor. Alternatively, you can add pale pink elements to create a more feminine, romantic vibe. Sherwin Williams Burgundy is a deep reddish purple that looks stunning against bright white and creamy tones. If you're looking for slightly more pigmented red paint, Sherwin Williams' Rockwood Red is a vibrant yet classy option that makes vintage gold or cool gray accents stand out.
Sunlit yellow
Painting your walls a sunlit yellow creates the same awakening yet tranquil vibe as opening your shades to the morning light. Similar to creamy white shades, pale yellows add warmth to the bedroom without being overpowering. Although this sunny color is typically connected to brightness and cheerfulness, softer shades create a joyful, fresh atmosphere. So, if you have a hard time rolling out of bed or feel a bit gloomy in the morning, it may be the perfect color to encourage you to start the day with a fresh-start mindset.
Crisp white furniture or soft neutrals go splendidly with yellow, creating a warm but fresh and clean aesthetic. Accents made of natural materials, like linen bedding or woven rugs, can help amplify the cozy feel. Contrasting elements like dark gray throw pillows or matte black fixtures can give the space more of an edge. Aptly named, Benjamin Moore's Good Vibrations has just enough vibrance to awaken the room without being too harsh, while Barely Yellow is a shade that's perfectly in between warm white and pale yellow.
Light sage
That's right, we're circling back to greens. And if your gal is to create a light, airy space that feels grounded and earthy, you can't go wrong with light sage greens. Often associated with nature, looking at green can help boost your mood while maintaining a peaceful and balanced vibe. These soft shades offer a subtle hint of color that still creates a tranquil environment perfect for rest. Light sages are ideal for anyone who wants to feel connected to nature and make their bedroom a cozy spot to relax in.
If you want to stick with the themes of nature, wooden furniture or beige accents go beautifully with sage green. Furthermore, just like green accents pair nicely with earthy terra cotta or clay-colored walls, it looks great the other way around, too. Alternatively, touches of pink or lilac will provide some contrast, resulting in a more playful yet sweet and comforting aesthetic. Behr's Brookview is a pale, mossy green that gives a quiet and calming feel to the bedroom. Another option is Benjamin Moore's Saybrook Sage, which has more gray undertones for a softer, more muted look.