The Pillowcase Hack That Will Make Your Bedsheet Organizing Dreams Come True
Linen closets are hard to keep organized for more than a few days. Alongside the junk drawer, Tupperware cabinet, attic, and children's toy storage, you get about five organized days a year, and 360 days of total chaos. When your linen closet is a mess, nothing instills panic like needing matching sheets in the correct size at a moment's notice. Whether it's a last-minute visit from your in-laws, or a midnight wake-up call from your bed-wetter, you can make your life easier by following a simple linen closet organization idea.
This pillowcase hack from Kayleen Kelly, also known as @kayleenkellyorganize on TikTok, will keep matching sheets together and requires zero DIY skills (being able to correctly fold a fitted sheet helps, but isn't necessary, thank goodness). All you have to do is fold and pile up your matching flat sheet, fitted sheet, and one pillowcase, then put them inside the other pillowcase. That's it! Your sheets will stay together in a lovely little packet you can instantly grab when needed. So instead of spending big bucks on sheet organizers or matching storage bins, make your pillowcases work for you by providing free linen storage.
Tips for using the pillowcase hack
@kayleenkellyorganize
How do you keep your sheets under control? #sheets #sheetfolding #sheetpackets #Organizing #organization #organizingtips #foldingtips #foldtok♬ original sound - Kayleen Kelly • Pro Organizer
To keep your storage pillowcase clean and dust-free, try flipping it inside out before tucking your sheets inside. Once the sheets are in, tuck in the excess pillowcase or simply fold it underneath, making a tidy parcel. Pile multiple pillowcase parcels vertically to save linen closet space. If you lack a linen closet altogether, you can also place these sheet packets in a drawer, basket, storage bench, or wherever you typically store sheets. If you have white sheet sets in different sizes, you'll need to make separate piles for each size and place a label underneath. Alternatively, we found these cute elastic linen storage labels on Amazon you can wrap around your linens. They allow you to stack different sized sheet sets vertically without any confusion.
As you compile matching sheet sets, take inventory and purge where you can. Stained and ripped sheets, or fitted sheets that have lost their elasticity can be tossed, and sheets that no longer match your decor can be donated. Professional organizers say to aim for only two sheet sets per bed — the one currently on the bed, and the one being washed and stored. However, for cribs or beds of small children, you may want to double that number.