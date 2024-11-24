The Pillowcase Hack That Will Make Your Bedsheet Organizing Dreams Come True

Linen closets are hard to keep organized for more than a few days. Alongside the junk drawer, Tupperware cabinet, attic, and children's toy storage, you get about five organized days a year, and 360 days of total chaos. When your linen closet is a mess, nothing instills panic like needing matching sheets in the correct size at a moment's notice. Whether it's a last-minute visit from your in-laws, or a midnight wake-up call from your bed-wetter, you can make your life easier by following a simple linen closet organization idea.

This pillowcase hack from Kayleen Kelly, also known as @kayleenkellyorganize on TikTok, will keep matching sheets together and requires zero DIY skills (being able to correctly fold a fitted sheet helps, but isn't necessary, thank goodness). All you have to do is fold and pile up your matching flat sheet, fitted sheet, and one pillowcase, then put them inside the other pillowcase. That's it! Your sheets will stay together in a lovely little packet you can instantly grab when needed. So instead of spending big bucks on sheet organizers or matching storage bins, make your pillowcases work for you by providing free linen storage.