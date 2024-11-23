The Difference Between A Thanksgiving And Christmas Cactus (& How To Care For Each)

When it comes to holiday houseplants, the Thanksgiving cactus (Schlumbergera truncata) and Christmas cactus (Schlumbergera bridgesii or Schlumbergera russelliana) are popular picks that often get mistaken for one another. Both belong to the same family and boast vibrant flowers that can brighten up your home during the colder months and are excellent plants for happy holidays. However, they have subtle differences in appearance and bloom timing. Whether you're looking to add a festive touch for Thanksgiving or Christmas, knowing how to distinguish and care for each cactus can help ensure a season of healthy blooms. Here's how to tell them apart.

One of the main differences between these two holiday cacti is how their flowers bloom. The Christmas cactus typically blooms in shades of orange, pink, burgundy, and white, while the Thanksgiving cactus offers a variety of colors as well, including purple, white, red, or pink. It even occasionally surprises with yellow blooms! The shape of the flowers also sets them apart: Christmas cactus flowers tend to hang down, while Thanksgiving cactus flowers face upwards or outwards and are often more asymmetrical and even a bit curved.

And, as their names suggest, these cacti bloom at slightly different times. The Thanksgiving cactus usually starts blooming in late November, just in time for Thanksgiving, while the Christmas cactus blooms closer to the Christmas holiday season in mid- to late December. Be aware that some plants sold as Christmas or holiday cacti are actually sterile hybrids of the Thanksgiving cactus and Christmas cactus, referred to as Schlumbergera x buckleyi. It has the same blooming conditions as the other type of Christmas cactus.