Try An Easy Eggshell Hack For A Thriving Christmas Cactus

Despite its name, Christmas cactus does not only grow during the month of December. It's classified as a perennial shrub that's native to Brazil, but grows domestically within the lower 48 states of Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, and Oklahoma. In fact, given the whole Schlumbergera genus thrives within USDA growing zones 9 through 11, Christmas cactus may not be best suited to survive cold conditions associated with the holiday season. If you want to give your home-grown Christmas cactus the best shot at life, consider this hack: naturally fertilizing it with leftover eggshells from a hearty breakfast feast (or holiday baking session).

Eggshells are primarily a good source of calcium for plant life, though they decompose slowly. Recycled shells cannot prevent the kind of detrimental calcium deficiency that leads to blossom end rot, regardless of what old wives' tales you may have heard, but the mineral does help bolster cell walls and make plants more disease resistant. This hack is a sustainable option that works whether you add eggshells directly into the soil around your Christmas cactus, or create a more potent natural fertilizer by throwing them in your simple compost bin.

To make these shells decompose faster, consider drying them out first (using a warm oven works if you don't want to wait) so they can be broken into smaller chunks. Hot composting is also a good way to reduce the risk of salmonella bacteria leaching into the soil — though it's already unlikely this pathogen would have an effect.