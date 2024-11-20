The Fan-Favorite Cleaning Product That Leaves Scuffed Up Dishware Looking Like New

Pink is a color associated with fun and frivolity. After all, it's the color of choice for Barbie, Elle Woods, Glinda, and the characters of "Mean Girls" on Wednesdays. It has never been associated with a mundane and thankless task like cleaning. Until now.

The Pink Stuff is a UK-based product that was first manufactured in 2001, but didn't launch globally until 2021. Hitting just in time for the global pandemic cleaning-frenzy and start of the #cleantok movement, it quickly became an internet sensation. Currently, #thepinkstuff has over 44,000 TikTok posts, with well over 550 million views.

The memorable pink packaging is only part of the reason for its success. The main reason is that it really seems to work, and it works on just about anything. It erases knife and fork marks from plates, as witnessed in this TikTok video by @foodbyjenn. You can also use it to revive stainless steel cookware and appliances, to clean kitchen floors, backsplashes, and countertops, and dissolve kitchen grease from dishes or surfaces. And that's just in the kitchen.