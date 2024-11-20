The Fan-Favorite Cleaning Product That Leaves Scuffed Up Dishware Looking Like New
Pink is a color associated with fun and frivolity. After all, it's the color of choice for Barbie, Elle Woods, Glinda, and the characters of "Mean Girls" on Wednesdays. It has never been associated with a mundane and thankless task like cleaning. Until now.
The Pink Stuff is a UK-based product that was first manufactured in 2001, but didn't launch globally until 2021. Hitting just in time for the global pandemic cleaning-frenzy and start of the #cleantok movement, it quickly became an internet sensation. Currently, #thepinkstuff has over 44,000 TikTok posts, with well over 550 million views.
The memorable pink packaging is only part of the reason for its success. The main reason is that it really seems to work, and it works on just about anything. It erases knife and fork marks from plates, as witnessed in this TikTok video by @foodbyjenn. You can also use it to revive stainless steel cookware and appliances, to clean kitchen floors, backsplashes, and countertops, and dissolve kitchen grease from dishes or surfaces. And that's just in the kitchen.
How to use The Pink Stuff on dishware
@foodbyjenn
It’s truly a miracle paste. The Pink Stuff for the win!♬ original sound - Jenniabs
The Pink Stuff comes in a huge array of products, from laundry detergent to floor cleaner, though the focus here is on the original cleaning paste for treating scuffed-up dishes. Apply with a cloth or sponge and rub gently, then rinse off with warm water (do not allow the paste to dry completely before removing). The Pink Stuff sells its own brand of sponges, microfiber cloths, and electric scrubbers; however, any sponge will work and those are more readily available in stores. You could also use an old electric toothbrush.
Please note that The Pink Stuff cleaning paste contains abrasive quartz to help remove tough stains from pots and pans and buff out scruffs on dishes. The manufacturer says it is safe for glass, ceramic, and highly polished steel, but users should scrub gently to avoid scratches. You may want to avoid using it on these materials altogether. To clean glass or ceramic dishware, try using The Pink Stuff wash-up spray. Simply spray, wipe, and rinse your dishes to remove grease and add shine.
So is The Pink Stuff really worth the hype? Let's just say that now on Wednesdays, we clean pink.