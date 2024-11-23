The Common Mistake That's Causing Your Mums To Die Prematurely
Although chrysanthemums (Chrysanthemum x morifolium), also known as mums, are pretty easy to grow, it's possible to run into roadblocks and find that they aren't as healthy as you would like them to be. You should know how to care for mums and give them what they need. One of the reasons that your mums may be dying or failing to flower is because you're making a common mistake that many gardeners make: underwatering. Underwatering your mums is bad news and should be avoided at all costs if you don't want them to have problems.
Making sure that you water your mums the right amount is essential for keeping them healthy and ensuring you keep your mums alive all season long. However, while you should avoid underwatering your mums, you should avoid giving them too much water as well. If your mums are overwatered, they may develop root rot and have issues with mold. They will also likely be overly droopy due to too much moisture, making the leaves and blooms potentially fall off. You need to strike a good balance between these two extremes if you want them to stay as healthy as possible.
Providing your mums with the perfect amount of water
Although overwatering your mums can be a big problem, they do like to be watered often and should remain moist. Aim to water your chrysanthemums every day or two to avoid underwatering. Simply check them often and give them some water when you can tell that they're getting dry. However, avoid watering their leaves too much and add water directly to the soil instead.
Paying close attention to your mums is the best way to prevent problems. A clear sign of an overwatering problem is that the leaves are turning yellow. If you don't notice them yellowing soon enough, they may even turn black or fall off entirely. Signs of underwatering can look similar to the signs of overwatering. Leaves could turn yellow or mum blooms can turn brown and curl. Growth may slow. However, when compared to overwatered mums, the plant will also be extra dry. The leaves will be crispy and thin and the soil may be dry and hard.
Overall, keep the plant's moisture in balance. If you spread mulch around the plant, it can conserve moisture and fend off weeds and protect the plant come winter. And remember, they prefer growing zones 5 and above.