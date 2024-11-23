The Common Mistake That's Causing Your Mums To Die Prematurely

Although chrysanthemums (Chrysanthemum x morifolium), also known as mums, are pretty easy to grow, it's possible to run into roadblocks and find that they aren't as healthy as you would like them to be. You should know how to care for mums and give them what they need. One of the reasons that your mums may be dying or failing to flower is because you're making a common mistake that many gardeners make: underwatering. Underwatering your mums is bad news and should be avoided at all costs if you don't want them to have problems.

Making sure that you water your mums the right amount is essential for keeping them healthy and ensuring you keep your mums alive all season long. However, while you should avoid underwatering your mums, you should avoid giving them too much water as well. If your mums are overwatered, they may develop root rot and have issues with mold. They will also likely be overly droopy due to too much moisture, making the leaves and blooms potentially fall off. You need to strike a good balance between these two extremes if you want them to stay as healthy as possible.