No Hummingbird Garden Is Complete Without One Striking Lavender Look-Alike

If you're looking to attract hummingbirds, bees, and butterflies to your garden, there's one flowering plant that stands out as a must-have: anise hyssop, also called hummingbird mint. Known for its tall, lavender-like spikes and sweet, licorice scent, it's an herbaceous perennial that not only brings a splash of color but also attracts pollinators. While it may look like lavender at a glance, anise hyssop (Agastache foeniculum) has its own unique charm that makes it a favorite among gardeners. Here's why anise hyssop deserves a prominent spot in your hummingbird haven.

Anise hyssop is a favorite among hummingbirds for a few key reasons. First, they love the color. Hummingbirds can see certain colors as indicators of a strong energy source, such as reds, yellows, and purples. (In fact, some hummingbird lovers tie an orange ribbon around their trees.) So anise hyssop's vibrant purple flowers are impossible for them to miss! Plus, these blooms are shaped like tiny tubes, making it easy for hummingbirds to drink from the flowers' nectar using their long beaks and tongues—almost like sipping through a straw.

Other pollinators, like bees and butterflies, are just as drawn to anise hyssop. It produces an abundance of nectar throughout the summer months, while its aromatic leaves are perfect for herbal teas or potpourri. Even more reasons to plant some in your garden!