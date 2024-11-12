Deer Head Mounts In The Living Room: Cool, Tacky, Or Gross?
Let's say you've just inherited the head of a deer. In fact, let's make it two heads, which were once the prized possessions of a now-deceased relative. You know, hypothetically. Possibly, when you asked other relatives if they wanted them, you noticed an odd prevalence of sudden claims of venison allergies. Perhaps you have a few kids who really enjoy the company of living animals. And maybe, just maybe, you have a peculiar, eclectic decorating style that always starts out mid-century modern but always ends up closer to Belle Époque sanitorium. Where on earth are you going to put these deer heads?
Remain calm. Children are more pliable than we like to think, and some mumbling about inheritances and honoring the natural world will satisfy all but the most strident anti-taxidermy visitors. After all, this is not an uncommon thing. American taxidermy is an $800 million industry, often more associated with natural history than with hunting. Taxidermied mounts don't have to be deer heads, of course — in fact, they're mostly not deer heads anymore — and it could be that you're actually quite excited to have them, but you know that the aforementioned younger family members — and visitors — will have reservations.
That's why we're going to discuss ways to integrate these all-too-noticeable things into your home tastefully. Taxidermied deer do fit quite naturally with certain interior design styles, but you don't have to redecorate your house just to fit your mounted mate in. With the right elements around, you don't have to aim for cohesion... it will just step right into your crosshairs.
Are mounted deer heads cool or tacky? Yes to both
Naturally, a mounted deer works well with cabin elements like natural materials, exposed wood beams, rough-sawn or live-edge wood elements, and the typical Scandinavian color scheme – gray or white with elements in muted, dusty, or pastel versions of colors like green, orange, and blue, with a little black thrown in for contrast. Of course, there are other complementary styles that work with the rustic, lodgy thing. Scandinavian minimalist interiors can definitely work. They key is building a foundation of neutral colors and natural textures that won't seem out of place with the occasional deceased mammal poking its head through your walls.
Taxidermy itself can warm up a sterile or airy interior, just as something like a rustic fireplace can add charm. It works the other way, too. Placing your deer next to large windows or bold lighting will elevate the mount. Taxidermy often works better in a large room, or one made to seem larger by (for example) white, vertical car siding instead of horizontal boards left natural. Pairing taxidermy with vintage accessories can work, and often works better when the accessories aren't overtly hunting-related. Shifting the vibe to vintage, or even to vintage outdoors (think old paddles rather than old guns), can put visitors with reservations about hunting at ease. And consider adding live plants to lighten the mood of the room.
What won't often work? Too many mounts, decorating only with taxidermy, or greeting guests in your foyer. Don't let a deer overwhelm a small room, further drag down a dark room, or clash with an ultra-modern room. Perhaps most importantly, don't get too self-consciously cute about the whole thing.
Are mounted deer heads gross? Only if your guests think so
People are repulsed by things they don't want, and taxidermy has assumed something of an unexpectedly luxe feel. Taxidermist Ashley Eve surveyed 1,051 U.S. taxidermists and found the average mount costs $794.20. A deer head is likely to have had a first-generation owner with a few bucks, and expense has a way of prettifying even the most objectionable things (Cybertrucks, anyone?).
But if association with wealth doesn't rehabilitate the idea of mounted deer heads in the minds of your guests, embracing the right decor (the log cabin, lodge, camp, or campy vibe) might. Today's modern cabin designs commune with nature in style, and pairing a mount with other elements on the cabin continuum can make everything fall nicely into place. Said continuum runs from rustic style, with an emphasis on natural colors and textures and vintage or handcrafted items, to a more contemporary style that balances the warmth of natural materials with neutral colors, clean lines, and more modern fabrics. What's not to like?
Well ... okay, what about rot, and lice, and cooties? If your visitor's entire experience of deer consists of steering around bloated roadkill, it's not entirely nutty for them to look askance at the carcass on your wall. Rest assured that taxidermy is sanitary, though pre-1980 mounts might contain some nasty chemicals. The best way to make your guests feel good about the cleanliness of the thing is to keep it clean. You's also want to do some maintenance to prevent moth infestations, but that's as easy as spraying a product called Mount Protector every six months. Overall, as long as you keep that deer head clean and tidy, it will stare back at you with its unmoving eyes for many years to come.