Deer Head Mounts In The Living Room: Cool, Tacky, Or Gross?

Let's say you've just inherited the head of a deer. In fact, let's make it two heads, which were once the prized possessions of a now-deceased relative. You know, hypothetically. Possibly, when you asked other relatives if they wanted them, you noticed an odd prevalence of sudden claims of venison allergies. Perhaps you have a few kids who really enjoy the company of living animals. And maybe, just maybe, you have a peculiar, eclectic decorating style that always starts out mid-century modern but always ends up closer to Belle Époque sanitorium. Where on earth are you going to put these deer heads?

Remain calm. Children are more pliable than we like to think, and some mumbling about inheritances and honoring the natural world will satisfy all but the most strident anti-taxidermy visitors. After all, this is not an uncommon thing. American taxidermy is an $800 million industry, often more associated with natural history than with hunting. Taxidermied mounts don't have to be deer heads, of course — in fact, they're mostly not deer heads anymore — and it could be that you're actually quite excited to have them, but you know that the aforementioned younger family members — and visitors — will have reservations.

That's why we're going to discuss ways to integrate these all-too-noticeable things into your home tastefully. Taxidermied deer do fit quite naturally with certain interior design styles, but you don't have to redecorate your house just to fit your mounted mate in. With the right elements around, you don't have to aim for cohesion... it will just step right into your crosshairs.