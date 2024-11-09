Why People Are Putting Aluminum Foil In Their Dishwasher (& Should You Try It?)

First, let's look at how it doesn't work. Putting aluminum foil in your dishwasher will not clean all of your dishes: it only works on silver or stainless steel. And even then, it will not work on your entire cutlery basket, but just the section that is in physical with the foil — so only around four or five pieces of silverware will get the treatment for each wash, which is exactly what happens in the TikTok video of the hack. Finally, while it is a method for making dull or tarnished pieces sparkle, it does not act as steel wool that will scrub away caked-on food.

So how does it work? It's called an ion exchange. When the cutlery and foil ball are touching, an electric current passes between them. Because aluminum has a stronger bond for sulphur (the culprit that causes tarnishing) than silver, the tarnish basically transfers from the silverware to the aluminum foil.

The tried-and-true method for cleaning silver is to place all your pieces in an aluminum foil-covered, heat-safe bowl, and cover it with boiling water, a teaspoon of baking soda, and a hefty pinch of table salt. The dishwasher hack is just an easier version with fewer steps. Your dishwasher produces hot water, and the detergent pod causes the same reaction as the baking soda and salt. This can be useful if you have only a few pieces of stainless steel or silver cutlery than need to be polished. However, if you have a large amount of dull silverware you need cleaned fast, using the foil-covered bowl and baking soda version of this hack would be best.