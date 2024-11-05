Brown Recluse Spiders Stand No Chance Against One Easy DIY Vinegar Solution

Brown recluse spiders are found in the Midwest and Southern United States. Like their name suggests, these spiders prefer to hide and avoid humans as much as possible. They are nocturnal, and can be found in daylight hours resting in cardboard boxes, drawers or cabinets in wood furniture, unused clothing or towels, attics, and basements. While brown recluse are not aggressive, they will bite to defend themselves when squeezed or surprised. These bites usually occur by rolling on top of a spider in your bed, slipping feet into shoes, or putting your hand into a brown recluse's hiding place.

These arachnids are one of the most venomous spiders found in the U.S., but only a small percentage of the bites are fatal. However, reactions can vary from slight irritation to incredibly severe, so it is important to seek medical attention immediately. (According to the Cleveland Clinic, children are the most likely to have a severe reaction to bites, as well as anyone with a preexisting condition.)

Now that you'll never sleep again, we can learn how to remove and repel brown recluse spiders from your home using a common household item: vinegar. Vinegar hacks are everywhere now, and if you like natural products, chances are that you already have a spray bottle filled with some mixture of vinegar with water, essential oils, or dish soap. Any vinegar combination or undiluted vinegar will work. The spiders hate the strong smell, and the acidity in the vinegar can kill them on contact.