Brown Recluse Spiders Stand No Chance Against One Easy DIY Vinegar Solution
Brown recluse spiders are found in the Midwest and Southern United States. Like their name suggests, these spiders prefer to hide and avoid humans as much as possible. They are nocturnal, and can be found in daylight hours resting in cardboard boxes, drawers or cabinets in wood furniture, unused clothing or towels, attics, and basements. While brown recluse are not aggressive, they will bite to defend themselves when squeezed or surprised. These bites usually occur by rolling on top of a spider in your bed, slipping feet into shoes, or putting your hand into a brown recluse's hiding place.
These arachnids are one of the most venomous spiders found in the U.S., but only a small percentage of the bites are fatal. However, reactions can vary from slight irritation to incredibly severe, so it is important to seek medical attention immediately. (According to the Cleveland Clinic, children are the most likely to have a severe reaction to bites, as well as anyone with a preexisting condition.)
Now that you'll never sleep again, we can learn how to remove and repel brown recluse spiders from your home using a common household item: vinegar. Vinegar hacks are everywhere now, and if you like natural products, chances are that you already have a spray bottle filled with some mixture of vinegar with water, essential oils, or dish soap. Any vinegar combination or undiluted vinegar will work. The spiders hate the strong smell, and the acidity in the vinegar can kill them on contact.
How to get rid of brown recluse spiders
The first step is to properly identify the brown recluse. Knowing the type of spider will help you know where to look for it, how to get rid of it, and provide necessary information for medical personnel if bitten. Brown recluse are referred to as "fiddle-back spiders" because of the dark violin-shaped mark on their backs, and unlike other arachnids, they have six eyes instead of eight. Interestingly, they use their webs to store their eggs and not to catch food. As a result, a brown recluse's web will be well hidden and never out in the open.
Once you've identified that you are dealing with a brown recluse, the next step is to place sticky traps around target areas such as attics and basements (especially around cardboard boxes used for storage), closets, baseboards, and furniture. The sticky traps are helpful for not only killing brown recluse spiders, but also for identifying where the problem areas are and if you are dealing with a single spider or an infestation.
Now that you've located the problem spots, spray the areas with your homemade vinegar insect spray, like apple cider vinegar mixed with water. You can also keep the spray bottle on hand to directly spray spiders that come out of hiding. If you find you are dealing with an infestation, or have small children in your home, consider contacting a professional pest control service.