Stone Dining Room Tables: What You Should Know Before Buying
The dining room table is a place to gather as family and friends, share a meal together, and enjoy each other's company. As an integral piece in the home, it's no wonder then that people put so much thought into their dining table. If you're searching for dining room ideas and inspirations and in the market for a new table, you'll likely peruse many varieties — including stone tables.
A stone tabletop is a great option to consider for your dining space. These tables are known for their durability as well as their dramatic and elegant appeal. As with any purchase, however, you should do some research before pulling the trigger. When comparing stone with other options like wood vs. marble dining room tables, you should know that marble is much heavier, yet has similar durability and upkeep to wood tops. Wood has a more rustic, homey appeal while a stone tabletop is all about modern drama.
After looking into your different options, if you've decided you're set on stone but not yet sure which kind, you'll want to consider the pros and the cons of various types of stone dining room tables. As you do, keep in mind your choice's natural design, durability, and required maintenance — which may be more extensive than is required for a wooden table.
What to know about natural and engineered stone tables
Stone tables can be made out of either natural stone and engineered stone. Engineered stones like quartz are composites which consist of natural stone mixed with a percentage of other materials like resin. These stones are typically easier to maintain and clean than natural stone, as they aren't as porous. This is a big plus for a table you often eat at. On the downside, engineered stone is usually harder to shape and contain fewer natural variations, which means they have a less unique look. Natural stones, on the other hand, are easily shaped making it more likely you'll find your perfect table. They also will have their own gorgeous variations instead of engineered stone's uniformity.
Whether you go with natural or engineered stone, make sure you research each option's durability and proper maintenance. Know how to clean natural stone like marble and limestone, which takes a bit more effort than other stone options like granite. For stones like marble, you should consider using a stone sealant (like this Rock Doctor granite and stone sealer) to help protect its porous surface. Sealing your stone top every six months will help prevent it from absorbing water or other liquids and staining — which, unfortunately, marble may be susceptible to. The sealant will also keep your stone tabletop shining like new.
If affordability is on your mind, quartz can cost $50 to $200 per square foot, while granite can be $80 to $150 per square foot. Marble varies greatly — from $12 to $180 per square foot. Whichever you choose, it's sure to be a showstopper in your dining room!