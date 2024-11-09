Stone Dining Room Tables: What You Should Know Before Buying

The dining room table is a place to gather as family and friends, share a meal together, and enjoy each other's company. As an integral piece in the home, it's no wonder then that people put so much thought into their dining table. If you're searching for dining room ideas and inspirations and in the market for a new table, you'll likely peruse many varieties — including stone tables.

A stone tabletop is a great option to consider for your dining space. These tables are known for their durability as well as their dramatic and elegant appeal. As with any purchase, however, you should do some research before pulling the trigger. When comparing stone with other options like wood vs. marble dining room tables, you should know that marble is much heavier, yet has similar durability and upkeep to wood tops. Wood has a more rustic, homey appeal while a stone tabletop is all about modern drama.

After looking into your different options, if you've decided you're set on stone but not yet sure which kind, you'll want to consider the pros and the cons of various types of stone dining room tables. As you do, keep in mind your choice's natural design, durability, and required maintenance — which may be more extensive than is required for a wooden table.