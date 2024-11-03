The Once-Trendy Window Treatment Option That Is Now Secretly Dating Your Home

When it comes to making your space look dated, the biggest offenders tend to be big, bulky, and light blocking. Long heavy curtains (especially with valances), chunky blinds, and wooden shutters are surefire ways to make your space feel stuffy. But it's not just blocking light that can make your home look like your great grandma decorated it. The materials you choose can also play a huge role. Large florals, intricate patterns, and lace curtains could all make a space feel smaller and more crowded.

Luckily, there are some contemporary window treatment options that will give you some light filtration while still feeling modern and bright. If you do want a curtain, look for something sheer and light and try to stay away from heavy materials and patterns. To make your space feel taller, opt for long curtains and place them above the window. The curtain itself should just brush the floor. Using curtain rings instead of threading it through the rod can also add some visual interest as well as allowing them to glide with ease — there are also tons of options when it comes to drapery and curtain hardware.

If you want a shade, ditch the plastic blinds for something with a bit more style like a rattan or canvas material. Ultimately, how you decorate your home should come down to what makes you feel the best in your space, but if you are looking to modernize, there is plenty of inspiration to be found.