Lighting Tips To Make Your Powder Room Glow For Every Guest

Hollywood folklore tells tales of starlets throughout the ages adding a clause to their contracts to be lit with diffused pink-hued lighting, so they look incredibly beautiful at all times. After all, pink is the most flattering of all hues — it gives a soft, healthy, rosy glow, as well as reducing the appearance of wrinkles. Sounds cheaper than plastic surgery to me!

However, before you go filling up your shopping cart with pink-tinted light bulbs, it is worth noting that this pink hue would not be the best for accurate lighting throughout your entire home. Imagine trying to put on makeup or cooking an entire meal with dim, rosy lighting ... not practical! However, there are clever tricks you can use with regular light bulbs and fixtures to achieve the same glamorous Hollywood aesthetic. The perfect place to pull off this soft, warm glowing effect? The powder room.

Since your powder room is for guests to use while entertaining, you want it to have wow factor, as well as make guests feel welcome and pampered. By taking tips from your favorite Hollywood stars to create the perfect lighting for your small guest bathroom, you will essentially create a look good, feel-good effect, with your guests leaving your powder room feeling attractive, confident, and ready to have fun! Here are my favorite ways to achieve that radiant Hollywood glow in your powder room, no special pink-hued light bulbs required.