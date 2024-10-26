Can You Really Fix A Smelly Fridge With A Single Roll Of Toilet Paper?

Refrigerators are dark, damp, and well-sealed, making them a veritable witches' brew of smells. Spoiled food, bacteria, mold, a dirty drip pan, or a love of pungent foods (we are looking at you, diced onions) can all result in a stinky fridge. These smells can often affect the taste of other foods and cause a lingering odor in your kitchen every time you open the door.

There are so many great tips for absorbing odors in your home and this one has been cropping up all over social media. The premise is simple: place an unused roll of toilet paper in your fridge to remove odors. The thinking is that toilet paper is made to be absorbent and will not only absorb moisture, but smells as well. But does it really work?

Toilet paper does remove moisture, and therefore it can help prevent smells caused by mold or mildew. However, it has no deodorizing properties and will only temporarily remove odors, if at all. But even if the odor-eliminating hack works, is it worth it? Done properly, you need a fresh, never-used roll (fecal matter and other bacteria can get on anything stored near the toilet, and you don't want to bring that anywhere near your food). Then, you have to replace the roll every three weeks, with the used roll going straight into the trash. With the price of toilet paper steadily rising, it just doesn't seem economical, especially when there are better ways to absorb odor.