Tile Installation: When You Can (& Can't) Stagger Tiles In A Brick Pattern

Being an interior designer, one of my absolute favorite parts of a bathroom remodel is picking out stunning tiles to bring the space to life. With millions to choose from, when you have finally narrowed it down to your final tile selection and decided which pattern to use for installation, it can feel like a seriously major accomplishment ... but then, in waltzes your tile installer, who shakes their head and says that the classic brick layout you had your heart set on is a no-go. Why?!

The good news is that your tile installer isn't trying to dodge a challenge or give you a hard time. There's a reason that some tiles cannot be installed in a brick pattern, and it's due to a concept called tile lippage, which is where the edge of one tile is not perfectly in line with the adjacent tile height-wise, creating an uneven and poorly-installed appearance. Trust me, no one wants that.

When it comes to manufacturing ceramic tiles, there is some degree of warping that naturally occurs as a part of the process, and the larger the tile, the more significant warpage can be. There are maximum acceptable limits defined by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) for the warpage that can occur, which will vary depending on the type of tile. It is this inherent warpage that leads to tile lippage issues. So before planning your next tile project, let's take a deep dive into understanding what causes tile lippage and how that affects your layout options, so you can make an educated tile selection that will allow you to have the lovely and timeless brick layout you adore.