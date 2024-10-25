Repel Boxelder Bugs With An Aromatic Plant From Your Herb Garden

Boxelder bugs are native insects that often gather on the sunny side of your house, sometimes in large numbers, in the fall. They aren't harmful but are certainly creepy, and let's face it, eleventy-million bugs crawling around your doors and windows are just gross. So, how do you get rid of them? One option with a significant amount of anecdotal support is using sage or other herbs to drive boxelder bugs away. There are many uses for sage, a member of the mint family, and the strong aroma generated by crushing the leaves of the plant is a likely deterrent to boxelder bugs. To prevent the bugs from entering your home for the winter, use sage around any gaps in your siding or house foundation cracks to prevent their egress. Tie bundles of sage up with string, crush the leaves, and place them where you see the bugs.

Sage is not the only herbal treatment that may be effective against boxelder bugs. You could use any herb with strong scents — especially those with a minty aromatic quality like eucalyptus, peppermint, and spearmint. Put 10 to 15 drops of one of these essential oils into a cup of water and use a spray bottle to distribute it where you see the bugs. Use again if the bugs reappear. This treatment does not kill the boxelder bugs, but they will flee from the strong scents. A treatment that does kill the bugs is diluting dishwashing soap into water and using a hose end sprayer to spray the bugs you can see. It's nontoxic to nearly everything but boxelder bugs, but will only affect the bugs it touches, so you'll need to repeat the process as necessary.