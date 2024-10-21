Common Reasons Why Your Kenmore Dryer Won't Turn On (& How To Fix It)

Failures should be proportional to whatever's not working. When a digital wristwatch stops working, you don't really expect any fanfare. A desk lamp owes us at least an electric bzzzzrrt when it leaves us in darkness. And a dryer should be obliged to announce its treachery with a tile-shattering thunk... but more often, a dryer fails to cooperate by simply doing nothing whatsoever, or worse, presenting the faint humming sound of an electric dryer motor that's gone bad.

This sort of thing always happens an hour before your job interview, of course. Without evidence that the dryer has fully surrendered, intuition tells you it's not really dead. Did you close the door all the way? Push the right buttons? Perhaps a knob is stuck between settings? This simply can't be the way it fails, you think — a dryer should quit with the sound of asteroids striking a hull, or bricks being tumbled with windowpanes and metal pipes. Instead, you get this unsettling quiet. If you're not an expert, it's hard to deduce what the quiet might mean.

That's why Hunker spoke exclusively to Garret Bergstrom, Virtual Appliance Expert at Frontdoor, about the various problems that could cause a Kenmore dryer to not turn on, and what you can do about it. He described some common issues: "Depending on the model, a bad door switch, thermal fuse, belt switch, bad belt, control board, motor, tripped breaker or even bad house wiring could prevent a Kenmore dryer from turning on," Bergstrom said. That might sound intimidating, but he added a hopeful note, explaining that, "Many of these parts can be diagnosed and replaced with some basic tools found in your home."