What Are Death Stairs (& Do You Have Them In Your Home)?

According to The American Journal of Emergency Medicine, there are over 1 million stair-related injuries per year in the United States alone. And it's not only older people or young children – stair accidents can occur regardless of age or ability. We can assume many of these injuries did not occur on obvious "Death Stairs," but on well-built, up-to-code stairs. So what are common home safety hazards that make stairs dangerous, and how do they get worse when those stairs are Death Stairs?

Poor lighting is a big risk factor. If you can't see the steps, you can easily miss one or fail to see a tripping hazard left on the stairs — a problem made only worse if you do dangerous things like carry a laundry basket while descending the stairs, unable to see your feet. Slippery surfaces are a huge threat and can be caused by spills or cleaning products (indoor stairs) or rain, ice, and snow (outdoor stairs), or just certainly materials themselves. Wood stairs, for example, are known to be dangerously slippery if you don't have anti-slip treads on them, and if you combine slippery steps with a lack of handrail, much less a weird angle or an awkward height for the risers, you're definitely in Death Stairs territory. Meanwhile, even though carpeted stairs may seem safer, frayed carpeting and loose rugs are huge trip hazards, while worn carpeting can become dangerously slippery.

From there, once you allow existing problems to get worse and structural issues to decline, it's only a matter of time before a safe (or not super deadly) staircase devolves into your own personal set of Death Stairs.