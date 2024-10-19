Propagating Jade Plants Couldn't Be Easier With One Simple Gardening Technique

Jade plants (Crassula ovata) a fan favorite when it comes to houseplants. Not only are they easy to care for and can live for decades, but they're also believed to bring good luck and wealth in feng shui. On top of that, jade plants are incredibly easy to propagate. One of the simplest methods? Growing an entirely new plant from just a single leaf!

You can either wait for leaves to fall off naturally or gently pluck a few with your fingers. Just make sure to pull the leaf as close to the stem as possible so you get the small pointed tip at the end — that's the part that's essential for root growth. You may also choose to grab these leaves while you're pruning your jade plant by simply plucking the leaves off of the stems that you've just cut off.

Next, let the leaves dry out. This process takes a few days, and you'll know it's ready once the ends scab over and harden. This step is crucial because it prevents excess moisture from seeping into the leaves, which could cause them to rot. It should take a few days for the cut end to scab, after which you'll be ready to move on to the next step: repotting and growing your new plants!