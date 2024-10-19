Propagating Jade Plants Couldn't Be Easier With One Simple Gardening Technique
Jade plants (Crassula ovata) a fan favorite when it comes to houseplants. Not only are they easy to care for and can live for decades, but they're also believed to bring good luck and wealth in feng shui. On top of that, jade plants are incredibly easy to propagate. One of the simplest methods? Growing an entirely new plant from just a single leaf!
You can either wait for leaves to fall off naturally or gently pluck a few with your fingers. Just make sure to pull the leaf as close to the stem as possible so you get the small pointed tip at the end — that's the part that's essential for root growth. You may also choose to grab these leaves while you're pruning your jade plant by simply plucking the leaves off of the stems that you've just cut off.
Next, let the leaves dry out. This process takes a few days, and you'll know it's ready once the ends scab over and harden. This step is crucial because it prevents excess moisture from seeping into the leaves, which could cause them to rot. It should take a few days for the cut end to scab, after which you'll be ready to move on to the next step: repotting and growing your new plants!
Growing your cuttings into jade plants
Start the repotting process by filling a container with soil. It doesn't need to be particularly deep — a plastic food container works just fine since you'll repot the plants once they've started to grow. For soil, go with a mix designed for succulents, as it drains well and doesn't hold too much moisture — perfect for jade plants and succulent gardens.
Lay the leaves flat on the soil with the cut ends gently resting on the surface. It's crucial not to water the soil heavily; too much water could drown the leaves and create root rot. Instead, keep the soil just moist by misting it with a spray bottle. Lightly damp is the goal, so give it a spritz every few days as needed.
Place the container in bright, indirect sunlight. After two to four weeks, you should start to see tiny roots forming. Shortly after that, green shoots will sprout from the cut ends. Once the roots are around 2 to 4 inches long, you can transfer them into regular pots. From there, care and water your new jade plants the same way you've cared for the original. They can live up to a century with proper houseplant practices.