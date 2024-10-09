Easily Fix Small Wall Holes In A Pinch Using Items You Already Own

Why are there still ugly holes when you have what you need in your home to fix them right now? There's no need to head to the home improvement store when you have these common household necessities. Get started filling those small holes with a quick trip to your bathroom and grabbing toothpaste and a bottle of aspirin. (The aspirin is for eliminating the flaws in the wall, not the headache caused by those annoying holes.) Yep — toothpaste and aspirin.

Begin by taking a standard white aspirin pill and crushing it to a fine powder. Then squeeze out about a ½-inch line of toothpaste into the aspirin powder and mix the two together thoroughly. Using a finger, wipe the mixture into the small hole and allow it to dry. Rub a paper towel over the dried mixture to remove any excess.

Two other very similar fixes to the toothpaste hack are to mix white glue and baking soda together and apply it the same way. When it dries, smooth it out with sandpaper (the glue mixture is tougher than the toothpaste material) or if you don't have any around, a green scouring pad from your kitchen will work just fine. Super glue and baking soda mixed together will also do the trick (and add substantial strength to the repair) but use gloves and a putty knife for the application to avoid gluing your fingers to the wall! You will need use sandpaper afterward to remove excess, as the cyanoacrylate-based super glue dries very hard. These options will likely only work for small holes and won't look particularly attractive, so you'll need to take more steps for larger holes.