The DIY Plumbing Mistake That Will Flood Your Home

You do it because it seems to make sense. In most aspects of human endeavor, the solution to having too little of something is to have more of it. So when we tell you that over-tightening plumbing fixtures is a mistake, it sounds like madness. Tight fixtures are the ones that don't leak, right?

Well, no. Properly tightened fixtures don't leak, and sometimes those shouldn't be very tight at all. This counterintuitive bit of secret knowledge might be the result of the sheer weirdness of plumbing fittings in general. Spend a few moments (let's be real, it takes an afternoon) examining all the connection methods in your local big-box hardware store and you might come away as confused as you arrived (after all, there are as many as 18 types of pipe fitting). Compression fittings, for one example, require compression ... but not too much, or you'll deform the metal and ruin the joint. Then there are flare connections, which require you to deform the metal in advance, in a manner so precise as to seem unlikely. Some connections aren't threaded at all and simply push together, but they have to be sealed with solder or adhesive. Other push-to-fit connectors only require the push itself. And even plain old threaded joints with the exact same thread specs might be incompatible depending on their taper.

A lot of these rules rely on exactly the right amount of compression to work. When tightening is involved, rather than just pushing parts together, it's often possible to increase your odds of leaking as you increase the tightness beyond the ideal point. This can be terribly unintuitive, so let's look at why it happens.