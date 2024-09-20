3 Simple Design Tips For Your Industrial Farmhouse Home
Perhaps you know what it looks like, but not its name. Maybe you first saw it in a gorgeous inspiration photo on social media, or heard the term used to describe a room on your favorite TV show. Regardless, there's no question that the past decade has been a blissful period for the design style known as "industrial farmhouse," the distinct merging of two aesthetics combined into one. But what exactly defines the now-popular industrial farmhouse look, and how can you easily incorporate it into your home?
Breaking it down, industrial style embraces our industrial roots in a chic and utilitarian way by celebrating and exposing the function in a space while also showcasing raw materials like brick, concrete, iron, steel, bronze, leather, and stone. Farmhouse style, on the other hand, gives a nod to its simple, pastoral origins by using natural materials, such as reclaimed wood, and repurposed functional items as decor. Both typically use neutral color pallets as a foundation, with industrial bringing the darker, moodier hues while farmhouse introduces the light and bright vibe.
To introduce the industrial farmhouse style to your space, there are three simple ways to begin building the look: (1) incorporate vintage-inspired light fixtures, (2) introduce metal accents with other rustic materials, and (3) use antique or reclaimed items where the function is exposed. The sophistication for this design aesthetic is found in the patina, authenticity, and humbleness of the look. By embracing these three simple ways to bring the industrial farmhouse look into your abode, your space will be transformed into the chic, storied, and vintage-inspired home of your dreams.
Incorporate vintage-inspired light fixtures
One of the biggest essentials of an industrial farmhouse space is the use of light fixtures that are reproductions of antique rustic metal fixtures. Both industrial and farmhouse styles feature lighting that is fairly utilitarian and straightforward, usually more practical than overly decorative or ornate. The industrial influence also encourages visible functionality, meaning you will see a lot of exposed Edison bulbs, visible wiring, and even pulley balance systems in the fixtures. This style of lighting looks best in rustic finishes such as iron, oil-rubbed bronze, antique brass, or copper. In addition, a hammered finish adds texture, imperfection, and the appearance of age, making it a great option for this style.
Style-wise, look for gooseneck barn sconces, simple galvanized pipe lights, or metal shop light style fixtures with exposed bulbs to give that reclaimed, humble vibe to a space. Anything with a bulb in a wire cage surround works for this look as well, either very rustic in style or a more modern take with a sleek geometric cage. To really give the industrial edge, look for a fixture with a pulley operation or weight system to show off the inner workings of the lamp's function. Finally, for something a little more decorative or dramatic, opt for a fixture that uses long swoops of exposed wiring to make an interesting silhouette or one that wraps the excess wiring cords around the frame for added visual interest and texture.
Introduce metal accents with other rustic materials
Metal accents are a staple of industrial design, and introducing them to your space helps transport it from the farmhouse realm into a well-balanced industrial farmhouse aesthetic. Dark rustic finishes like iron, bronze, black or blued steel, aged brass, and copper are the perfect combination of the two design styles, evoking a sense of age and sophistication. We aren't talking a pop or two of metal here, either — be generous with your metallic additions to set the tone. However, to prevent your space from leaning too industrial and not enough farmhouse, be sure to mix your metal finishes with other weathered or distressed finishes for balance. Reclaimed wood is a no-brainer, as it is epitome of farmhouse style, but also consider using exposed (faux, if you don't have any) brick, concrete, stone, and other natural raw finishes, which fit both aesthetics wonderfully.
Aside from light fixtures, one of the easiest ways to add metal accents is to incorporate furniture that is all metal or is paired with rustic wood reminiscent of the farmhouse style. Try using a coffee table with a black iron frame and wood top. Add a galvanized metal side table or one with a cage base and wood top. Additionally, any shelving, floating or freestanding, created with exposed metal piping and wood shelves fits the aesthetic perfectly. Other small metallic decor and details help solidify the industrial farmhouse look and are simple to incorporate, such as displaying cast iron or copper pans in the kitchen, using vintage wire storage baskets, or hanging metal artwork.
Use antique or reclaimed items where the function is exposed
Both industrial and farmhouse styles are known for decorating with extremely functional items. For industrial, it is all about exposing the inner workings to make its intended purpose visible, whereas farmhouse tends to lean more toward turning practical vintage or repurposed objects into decor. For industrial farmhouse style, the key is to combine these ideas, as well as incorporate a mix of them individually.
When it comes to adding major industrial farmhouse wow-factor in the bathroom or kitchen, use vintage-inspired plumbing fixtures with exposed piping such as a wall or deck mounted bridge faucet, exposed pipe shower system, or freestanding telephone tub filler. These are all ideal in a rustic finish like antique brass, bronze, or iron. Another big statement for any area of the home would be to install a barn door made from reclaimed barnwood on substantial, antique-looking iron barn door hardware.
When it comes to furniture, introduce pieces like adjustable barstools with wood seats and metal bases featuring exposed adjustment crank or threading. Any furniture with visible metal cross brace supports also screams industrial farmhouse, such as on a rustic wood desk or metal cafe chairs. Bonus points for any piece on large, visible locking casters! Small decor accents like exposed iron hinges on the front of inset cabinet doors, clocks with visible gears, or vintage kitchen tools like a cast iron egg beater work bring the industrial farmhouse look together. By introducing reproduction antique lighting, plenty of metal accents, and reclaimed items with an exposed function, you will be well on your way to a beautifully curated industrial farmhouse space.