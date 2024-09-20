3 Simple Design Tips For Your Industrial Farmhouse Home

Perhaps you know what it looks like, but not its name. Maybe you first saw it in a gorgeous inspiration photo on social media, or heard the term used to describe a room on your favorite TV show. Regardless, there's no question that the past decade has been a blissful period for the design style known as "industrial farmhouse," the distinct merging of two aesthetics combined into one. But what exactly defines the now-popular industrial farmhouse look, and how can you easily incorporate it into your home?

Breaking it down, industrial style embraces our industrial roots in a chic and utilitarian way by celebrating and exposing the function in a space while also showcasing raw materials like brick, concrete, iron, steel, bronze, leather, and stone. Farmhouse style, on the other hand, gives a nod to its simple, pastoral origins by using natural materials, such as reclaimed wood, and repurposed functional items as decor. Both typically use neutral color pallets as a foundation, with industrial bringing the darker, moodier hues while farmhouse introduces the light and bright vibe.

To introduce the industrial farmhouse style to your space, there are three simple ways to begin building the look: (1) incorporate vintage-inspired light fixtures, (2) introduce metal accents with other rustic materials, and (3) use antique or reclaimed items where the function is exposed. The sophistication for this design aesthetic is found in the patina, authenticity, and humbleness of the look. By embracing these three simple ways to bring the industrial farmhouse look into your abode, your space will be transformed into the chic, storied, and vintage-inspired home of your dreams.