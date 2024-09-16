Round Or Rectangle: Which Dining Room Table Shape Is Right For You?

The dining table is a hub of your home, the surface on which you gather for family meals and host dinner parties with friends. Every dining space is different, whether it is a long, spacious formal dining room or a compact eat-in kitchen nook. So, when it comes to buying the right dining table for your home, selecting one with a shape ideally suited to your space is essential for both aesthetics and function.

As an interior designer, I am here to tell you that the key to determining the right shape is to actually start with the maximum table size, and to then figure out the best shape from there. Simply measure your space and deduct the necessary clearances to determine the usable space available for your dining table. Based on those measurements, and how many people you would like to seat regularly — so consider not just every child, but how often you host guests, and what number of them — you will know if you should be looking for a round or rectangle table.

Now, let's get your tape measure (and maybe some graph paper) ready, as a few simple dimensions will guide you toward your perfect dining table shape.

