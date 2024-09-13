Nate Berkus Reveals The Perfect 'Baby Step' For Incorporating Patterns Into Your Space

Some homeowners live and breathe pattern, with maximalism design styles surging in popularity over recent years. These more-is-more spaces boldly mix and match different colors and patterns of all types to create wild, fun, visually dense interiors. But what if you are the polar opposite of a pattern-confident maximalist, gravitating more toward solids, or are cautiously curious about how to introduce pattern in small, subtle ways? Celebrity interior designer, Nate Berkus, who is known for his dynamic, storied, and serene interiors, has the perfect advice for tiptoeing your way into pattern play.

"Did you ever wonder why people decorate with stripes so often?" Berkus asked on his Instagram. "They are very easy to incorporate into your space. It's kind of like baby steps into embracing pattern."

Small scale stripes in particular are more understated, making them the ideal gateway print for pattern-phobes to ease their way into that world. Take Berkus' advice and use this versatile linear print to bring to your home a bit of pattern that even the most ardent minimalist will love.