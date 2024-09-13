Nate Berkus Reveals The Perfect 'Baby Step' For Incorporating Patterns Into Your Space
Some homeowners live and breathe pattern, with maximalism design styles surging in popularity over recent years. These more-is-more spaces boldly mix and match different colors and patterns of all types to create wild, fun, visually dense interiors. But what if you are the polar opposite of a pattern-confident maximalist, gravitating more toward solids, or are cautiously curious about how to introduce pattern in small, subtle ways? Celebrity interior designer, Nate Berkus, who is known for his dynamic, storied, and serene interiors, has the perfect advice for tiptoeing your way into pattern play.
"Did you ever wonder why people decorate with stripes so often?" Berkus asked on his Instagram. "They are very easy to incorporate into your space. It's kind of like baby steps into embracing pattern."
Small scale stripes in particular are more understated, making them the ideal gateway print for pattern-phobes to ease their way into that world. Take Berkus' advice and use this versatile linear print to bring to your home a bit of pattern that even the most ardent minimalist will love.
Nate Berkus highlights the versatility of striped patterns
Striped patterns come in many varieties and styles, making it an extremely versatile print in interior design. Think of stripes as a sliding scale, from neutral thin stripes that read more as a subtle texture all the way to thick black and white (or colorful) stripes that are packed with visual interest and impactful contrast. When it comes to the "baby steps" Nate Berkus discussed on Instagram, he demonstrated his point using bedding featuring a thin neutral pinstripe, which would be at the bottom of the sliding scale of stripe boldness. Berkus stated that even though it is more understated than a big floral or paisley, even a subtle small stripe counts as a pattern. This gateway linear print allows you to test the waters without having pattern regret.
Berkus also mentioned that the subtle stripes are easy to blend into your design aesthetic, because there is a simplicity, uniformity, and predictability to the pattern that makes it very palatable and versatile with many design styles. Depending on the scale, colorway, and context, striped patterns range from traditional (like a flour sack stripe) to coastal casual (cabana stripe) to boldly modern (a broken stripe pattern). This means that finding a stripe that fits right in with your personal style is a piece of cake.
How and where to incorporate stripes in your space like Nate Berkus
Once you are ready to bring in some linear accents, what is the best way to go about it? Starting small with pattern introduction is key for those who are wary of prints. By using stripes on something small or easily changeable, the commitment will be less intimidating. Striped pillows or throws are the simplest and most affordable, but you can also look for options with a striped border accent, like rugs, drapery trim, and lamp shades.
For slightly more impact, try a handsome striped duvet on the bed, like Nate Berkus shows in his Instagram video. Alternatively, consider upholstering a chair in a fantastic stripe, using a linear pattern on drapery, or adding a striped rug to ground the space. If stripes have stolen your heart and you are ready for more of a commitment, try installing incredible striped wallpaper.
If introducing stripes has fully opened the door for patterns in your home, the best news is that the stripes you have already incorporated pair with other patterns like a dream, especially organic options like florals, ikats, or animal prints. Keep in mind the scale of the patterns, such as by mixing small scale stripes with larger scale organic patterns, so everything feels balanced and cohesive. Regardless of whether you plan to stick with small, subtle stripes or use them as a stepping stone to take your pattern game to the next level, follow Berkus' lead and mix some of this linear print into your space as a simple and chic baby step towards adding pattern to your home.